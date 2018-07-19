Kiara Mia: 5 Things To Know About Adult Film Star Being Wined & Dined By NFL QB Jimmy Garoppolo

WOAH, Jimmy! Everyone wants to know who Kiara Mia is after she was spotted on a romantic dinner date with NFL 49ers QB, Jimmy Garoppolo! — Here’s 5 fast facts about the adult film star!

Kiara Mia, 41, an adult film star began making waves online after she was spotted out on a dinner date in Beverly Hills with 49ers quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo, 26, on July 18. The two hit up Avra restaurant, where they were video-taped walking arm-in-arm after Garoppolo wined and dined Kiara Mia, where they even toasted with wine. When the pair left the restaurant, they walked outside to a waiting car together, which they both got into. Kiara Mia posted a sultry selfie of herself ahead of their night out, with the caption, “date night.” Neither Kiara nor Garoppolo have addressed the dating speculation. — But, here’s 5 quick facts about her!

1. Kiara Mia is an adult film star. — Mia refers to herself as the “# 1 international porn star,” on her Twitter account, adding that she’s “out of retirement.” However, her Instagram, which has over 2.6 million followers, says is “Empowering woman to live their best life by unleashing their sexi behind closed doors.” Meanwhile, over on her official website, which dubs her “The World’s #1 Porn Star,” Mia offers “exxxclusive porn videos never seen before!” The site offers sexual favors, as well as packages which range in price from $300 a month for the “Boyfriend Experience,” $75/month for the “VIP” experience, and $25/month for the “Basic Plan”. — All of which include different x-rated offerings. The site also writes that she is “F–king [her] private clients” and “F–king your favorite celebrities.” She has apparently starred in over 90 pornographic films.

2. Mia also claims she’s an actress. — As for her acting nods? Mia says she starred in a 2005 film, Harsh Times, alongside Christian Bale and Eva Longoria, amongst other gigs. However, Mia does not appear on the movies’ IMDB page.

3. Kiara’s got some college creds under her belt. — In a 2010 interview at Exxxotica New Jersey, she says she went to college for graphic design, and designed websites.

4. She reportedly has a daughter, who is an Instagram model and fitness expert. — Jasmine Chiquito, 23, who has nearly 900,000 followers on Instagram, is a fitness expert, known for her “build a booty naturally” method, which comes in the form of an E-book.

5. Mia had a difficult upbringing. — She described her upbringing in Los Angeles as “a strict Latino home,” she told Mens’ Magazine Daily during an interview in 2014. “I grew up in an alcoholic home. My dad was an abusive alcoholic. My mom was an enabler and she never left my dad… Childhood was basically full of fear and anxiety. I was always scared about when my dad was going to come home and beat my mom. I never thought about playing or friends. It was just always this fear about wondering if my dad was going to come home drunk that night. My brother was born when I was eleven years old and I’m not sure what that triggered but my dad never hit my mom again.” She later explained: “My dad was an amazing, amazing man when he was sober… That was amazing. They were very loving parents and I’m grateful for that so yeah that was my childhood up to that point.”