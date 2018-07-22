Kiara Mia Says NFL Star Jimmy Garoppolo Is ‘Sexy As F***’ & Hints They Had Sex After Hot ESPYs Date

Kiara Mia talked openly about her recent hot ESPYs date with NFL star Jimmy Garoppolo while in Hollywood on the night of July 21 and she had nothing but compliments about their steamy time together.

It seems like porn star Kiara Mia and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had one memorable night after the ESPY Awards on July 18! Kiara shared some details about the headline-making moment while out and about in Hollywood on July 21 and she definitely wasn't holding back. When approached by a photographer, Kiara giddily talked about her rumored new beau and although she tiptoed around her answers, it wasn't hard to figure out that something good happened between the gorgeous duo!

When asked how they met, Kiara couldn’t help but laugh and jokingly reply, “It’s like the million dollar question!” When the photographer asked her again she lightheartedly gave some tidbit of info. “What I will say is this…,” she began. “Jimmy and I had an amazing dinner and he treated me with so much respect and class and honestly, we’re friends. But on that note, let me tell you this much. I’ve never been a fan of football. I’m officially a fan of football and I can promise the 49ers that they will make Super Bowl and win because everything I touch turns to gold.” Woah! Did she just admit to getting intimate with the hunky athlete? It definitely could be looked at that way!

Kiara’s praises for Jimmy didn’t stop there either. When asked if they would be going on more dates, Kiara said it was “to be continued…” and went on to compliment Jimmy. “Let me just tell you, he radiates just like on a whole different level like, it was fun,” she enthusiastically explained. “He’s sexy as f**k.” As if that didn’t top the conversation off already, the photographer went on to ask if she enjoyed the “dessert” after the dinner. After taking a moment to think, Kiara had an answer: “It was definitely my favorite dessert.” Yeah, we’d say something got on with these two!