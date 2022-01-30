Jimmy Garoppolo’s Girlfriend: Everything We Know About The 49ers QB’s Dating History

With Jimmy Garoppolo’s good looks and talents on the football field, single ladies everywhere are dying to know if he has a special someone in his life. Here’s everything we know about his very private personal life.

As the San Francisco 49ers continue their run for the 2022 Super Bowl, all eyes are on quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. After serving as Tom Brady’s backup quarterback on the New England Patriots for four seasons, Jimmy was traded to the 49ers in the midst of the 2017 season. He led to team to great success in the 2019 season, which led to a Super Bowl appearance in Feb. 2020. Unfortunately, the 49ers lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, but Jimmy established himself as an imperative member of the team.

While Jimmy missed several games in the 2020 season due to an ankle injury, he returned in 2021 and has once again led the 49ers on a playoff run. On Jan. 30, the team will take on the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship, with the winner heading to the Super Bowl. The 30-year-old is incredibly dedicated to his football career, and has made a point to try and keep his dating life out of the public eye. While he doesn’t have a girlfriend right now (that we know of), he’s had some publicized romances over the years. Get the scoop on Jimmy’s dating history below:

Alexandra King

At the beginning of 2018, Jimmy was linked to model Alexandra King. Jimmy and Alexandra were first linked when she posted a photo on Instagram of the two of them together on Valentine’s Day. “My Valentine,” she captioned the snap, along with a red rose emoji. The two were photographed holding hands in Disneyland during March of that year, as well.

However, when Jimy was asked to expand on the relationship during an interview, he said it was “news to [him]” that they were ever dating. Whatever happened between these two, it doesn’t seem to have ended well. In the fall of 2018, Jimmy suffered an injury on the football field, and Alexandra commented the word, “KARMA,” on a photo of him being carted into the locker room. Ouch!

Alexandra is from Boston, which is where Jimmy was living at the time of their relationship. She attended the University of Massachusetts and worked as a model and influencer after college. Now, she mostly dabbles in photography.

Kiara Mia

After the ESPY Awards in July 2018, Jimmy was photographed on a dinner date with porn star, Kiara Mia, in Los Angeles. The two linked arms as they left a restaurant together, and had fans majorly buzzing about whether or not they were dating. “Jimmy and I had an amazing dinner and he treated me with so much respect and class,” Kiara told TMZ after the meal. “Honestly, we’re friends.”

In the end, the night out turned out to be nothing but a fling, and Jimmy said it taught him a lot about the public eye. “Life is different now,” Jimmy admitted at the time. “My life, off the field — I’ve never really been big on being very public with things on social media. I’m not on there a ton. But my life’s looked at differently. I’m under a microscope. It’s a good learning experience.”

When the 49ers made the Super Bowl after the 2019 season, Kiara took credit for the epic run, led by Jimmy. “I declared that they were going to make it to the Super Bowl,” she said in Dec. 2019. “He’s phenomenal, he’s talented, he’s a born star!” She’s not totally wrong, actually. After the 2018 dinner date, Kiara did tell TMZ, “I can promise the 49ers that they will make Super Bowl and win because everything I touch turns to gold.” Well, they didn’t make it to the big game that season, but they did the following year!

Mystery Model

In a feature story for Bleacher Report at the end of 2018, Jimmy revealed that Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, tried to set him up with one of their model friends when he was playing for the Patriots. The article did not name the model in question, but the situation got Jimmy thinking about his celebrity status, comparing it to Adrian Grenier’s character (Vinny Chase) on Entourage. “It’s crazy to think about it, not expecting to be in Vinny’s situation, but it’s slowly turning into that.” Unfortunately, the relationship with the mystery woman “did not work out,” according to the article’s writer.

Once Jimmy became a well-known public figure, though, his Instagram DMs began blowing up with messages from women. However, he made a point to note that he’s wary of who slides into his inbox. “You’re not even sure if it’s a real person,” he explained. “You just pretend they aren’t. The comments are the weirdest part. The DMs are even crazier.”

ShayBaeVIP

In 2019, Jimmy was rumored to be dating a VIP bottle service girl who had the Instagram handle @shaybaevip. This story started as a rumor in a gossip site’s tip box, so there is very little to validate whether or not it’s true. However, Jimmy did reportedly unfollow @shaybaevip on social media after the rumors started! There has never been confirmation regarding whether or not this romance was the real deal or not.