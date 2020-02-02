Prince William & Kate Middleton Laugh At Brad Pitt Naming BAFTA Award ‘Harry’ In Megxit Joke

Brad Pitt didn’t waste any time addressing the elephant in the room! The actor added a hilarious quip about Prince Harry & Meghan Markle in his speech read by Margot Robbie.

At least one Megxit joke was bound to happen at the BAFTA Awards — but we didn’t expect it from Brad Pitt, 56! The actor wasn’t actually present for the show but was able to still make his presence known with his hilarious acceptance speech, read by his Once Upon a Time In Hollywood co-star Margot Robbie, 29. “[Brad] says he ‘is going to name this [award] ‘Harry’ because he is really excited about bringing it back to the States with him. His words, not mine,” Brad’s speech read. Prince William, 37, and Kate Middleton, 38, were front and center for the epic joke, and laughed along with the rest of the audience. Talk about awkward!

This joke, of course, poked fun at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s decision to not only officially step back from royal life, but relocate to North America. The Duke & Duchess of Sussex made the shocking announcement on Wednesday, Jan. 8 in a social media post. “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the couple began on their official Royal Sussex Instagram account. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.” While they initially intended to retain some of their royal duties, their request was denied by Harry’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. Going forward, the couple — who are rumored to move to Canada, which is a commonwealth nation — will no longer be referred to as HRH.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, who are in line for the throne after William’s dad Prince Charles, 71, have not publicly commented on the news. “Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family,” the Queen Elizabeth’s Jan. 13. statement read. “My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.”

Brad Pitt’s full speech at the BAFTA’s given by Margot Robbie pic.twitter.com/H77zlRla8d — Simply Brad (@SimplyBradCom) February 2, 2020

As for Brad, his sense of humor didn’t stop there as he also made a hilarious joke about his own single status! “‘Hey Britain. Heard you just became single. Welcome to the club!’” Margot read, referencing the U.K.’s recent Brexit drama and his own dating situation.