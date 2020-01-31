Katie Holmes looks white hot in this dress, which hugged her curves in all the right places! The star was stepping out to support fundraising for the Australian wild fires.

Katie Holmes, 41, looks absolutely amazing! The actress stepped out in a super fitted white dress at the American Australian Association Arts Awards Dinner in Manhattan’s trendy Chelsea neighborhood on Thursday, Jan. 30 and looked half her age! The gown featured ruche details that hugged her curves in all the white places, and she paired the sexy white-hot look with a super strappy sandal. Her black underwear peeked through the slightly sheer number with an exposed bra strap, making the look that much sexier! She finished her look with a sheer black tight and a bright red manicure that posed under.

Katie was stepping out for a glamorous black-tie fundraiser, which was a benefit to raise awareness for the devastating Australian bushfires, which are the most severe in history. Earlier in the day, Katie posted up a storm on social media as she got ready for the soiree and danced to a number of classic old school jams with her glam squad which include her hairstylist DJ Quintero, make-up artist Genevieve Herr, and nail artist.

The former Dawson’s Creek star kept her glam on point, thanks to her squad, with her brunette locks in a chic bun! Her makeup perfectly complimented the throwback 90’s look, showing off her dewy skin. She rocked a golden dewy skin, a seductive black liner, and peachy blush that perfectly amplified her look.

Katie was solo for the event, without her usual partner-in-crime Suri Cruise, 13. Suri has been looking so grown up lately, even photographed solo running Christmas errands! The teen was seen getting a healthy juice and shopping for some Christmas gifts — perhaps including some for her mom!