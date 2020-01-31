See Pic
Hollywood Life

Katie Holmes, 41, Stuns In Clingy White Ruched Dress At NYC Benefit Dinner — Pic

Katie Holmes
SplashNews
Katie Holmes attends the 14th annual Chanel Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner at Balthazar, in New York 2019 Chanel Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner, New York, USA - 29 Apr 2019
Katie Holmes almost have a heart attack while run into a fan while in Times Square in New York City, fan was running towars Katie a give a big hug Pictured: Katie Holmes Ref: SPL5118864 270919 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Katie Holmes almost have a heart attack while run into a fan while in Times Square in New York City, fan was running towars Katie a give a big hug Pictured: Katie Holmes Ref: SPL5118864 270919 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Actress Katie Holmes leaving the Fendi fashion show in Milano hands in hands with a new boyfriend looking happy as ever Pictured: Katie holmes Ref: SPL5116917 190919 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: PMPhoto / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Evening/Weekend Editor

Katie Holmes looks white hot in this dress, which hugged her curves in all the right places! The star was stepping out to support fundraising for the Australian wild fires.

Katie Holmes, 41, looks absolutely amazing! The actress stepped out in a super fitted white dress at the American Australian Association Arts Awards Dinner in Manhattan’s trendy Chelsea neighborhood on Thursday, Jan. 30 and looked half her age! The gown featured ruche details that hugged her curves in all the white places, and she paired the sexy white-hot look with a super strappy sandal. Her black underwear peeked through the slightly sheer number with an exposed bra strap, making the look that much sexier! She finished her look with a sheer black tight and a bright red manicure that posed under.

Katie was stepping out for a glamorous black-tie fundraiser, which was a benefit to raise awareness for the devastating Australian bushfires, which are the most severe in history. Earlier in the day, Katie posted up a storm on social media as she got ready for the soiree and danced to a number of classic old school jams with her glam squad which include her hairstylist DJ Quintero, make-up artist Genevieve Herr, and nail artist.

The former Dawson’s Creek star kept her glam on point, thanks to her squad, with her brunette locks in a chic bun! Her makeup perfectly complimented the throwback 90’s look, showing off her dewy skin. She rocked a golden dewy skin, a seductive black liner, and peachy blush that perfectly amplified her look.

Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes looks incredible in a sexy white ruched dress as she steps out at a gala to raise money for the Australian wild fires. She paired her dress with a strappy black sandal, and showed off a dewy complexion.

Katie was solo for the event, without her usual partner-in-crime Suri Cruise, 13. Suri has been looking so grown up lately, even photographed solo running Christmas errands! The teen was seen getting a healthy juice and shopping for some Christmas gifts — perhaps including some for her mom!