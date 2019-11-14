Fans don’t want to wait for their lives to be over…..to have a ‘Dawson’s Creek’ revival. Katie Holmes is dishing on whether or not a reboot will ever happen.

With shows like Beverly Hills 90210 and The Hills getting reboots, fans of Dawson’s Creek would love to see the old gang get back together in Capeside. We last saw their characters leaving their teens and entering into adulthood and it would be so great to see where Dawson, Joey and Pacey are today. Sadly Michelle Williams‘ Jen died in the finale, but we could always find out what happened to her daughter Amy. Katie Holmes revealed to the Australian radio show Fitzy and Wippa if a reboot is a possibility.

“I don’t know. I mean we had a reunion for a photoshoot about two years ago which was great fun and we all keep in touch. We all get asked that quite often which is so flattering, cause we had such a great time making the show and it meant a lot to us at the time that we were making it and obviously still we have such fond memories,” Katie, 40, shared on Nov. 14.

“It’s amazing and quite surreal to be part of something that has affected people all over the world and it’s exciting that people are watching it again, so I think we all feel so blessed,” she added. Sadly it was kind of a non-answer so fans will have to wait and see if the show’s creator Kevin Williamson would be up for bringing the characters back to life in a reboot.

In 2018 to commemorate 20 years since the show debuted, Kevin told the Hollywood Reporter where the characters would be in life. As we last saw them, Pacey and Joey were a happy couple and Dawson made peace with it. He then headed to Hollywood to work on a Steven Spielberg film. “I think they’re still best friends,” he said of the trio. “I don’t think they see enough of each other and they really wish they could. I think that they probably text each other a lot.

“I think Pacey and Joey are very much still together and have kids. I think they have had some ups and downs that have only enriched their relationship and made them stronger. And they’re rich in character and deeply rooting for Dawson in Hollywood, who has taken a roller coaster of a ride both professionally and personally. He struggled to find love, he struggled to find success, he’s been knocked down, he’s gotten up. And I think that they’re rooting for him and ultimately he’s in a very good place.” OMG that sounds SO GOOD! Why can’t this happen on screen?