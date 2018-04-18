Katie Holmes & Joshua Jackson’s ‘Sizzling Chemistry’ At ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Shoot: Did She Dump Jamie Foxx?

Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson reportedly got ‘handsy’ at the ‘Dawson’s Creek’ reunion in April! Is she leaving Jamie Foxx for her ex?

UPDATE: Leslie Sloane, a representative for Katie Holmes tells HollywoodLife.com that this report is “completely false.”

[Original Report] — For the first time since the 2003 finale, the cast of one of the most iconic teen dramas, Dawson’s Creek reunited. Yes, exes Katie Holmes, 39, and Joshua Jackson, 39, as well as the rest of the cast came together for an epic reunion in April 2018. — And, that’s when Katie and Joshua rekindled their flame, according to Star magazine. The two stars reportedly got “handsy” on set of the shoot, and it was like her current boyfriend, Jamie Foxx, 50, never existed, a source tells the mag.

“They’ve clicked all over again, and a lot of people are rooting for them and believe the timing is right,” the insider says, adding that Katie and Josh are “really, really happy.” In fact, Joshua has reportedly been blowing up Katie’s phone ever since they laid eyes on one another at the Dawson’s Creek reunion. “There’s no denying that there’s still a spark with Josh,” the source, who claims they’ve always kept in touch through the years, reveals. “And although they’re different people these days, those feelings have never really gone away.”

The mag goes on to explain that Katie and Joshua “have always had a deep connection.” The two dated back in 1998 when Katie was just 19-years-old, which is why the source explains their relationship didn’t work out. However, as the years went on, “Katie regretted letting him go.”

Fast forward 2012, and that’s when Katie and actor, Tom Cruise, 55, divorced. They share a daughter together, Suri Cruise, now 12. After that, Katie began dating actor and singer, Jamie Foxx. The pair kept their 5-year relationship a secret until January 2018, when they stepped out together for a pre-Grammys party. Katie and Jamie were also photographed holding hands together in September 2017.

Joshua has been known to be single since his 2016 split with actress, Diane Kruger, 41, who he dated for 10 years.

Despite recent reports that they’ve split, Katie and Jamie have not confirmed a breakup. Meanwhile, Katie and Joshua have not addressed this report that they’ve rekindled their past romance.