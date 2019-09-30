Suri Cruise, 13, Looks Like Her Mom Katie Holmes’ Twin During NYC Outing With Friend

Suri Cruise looked like Katie Holmes’ carbon copy as she strolled through New York City with a pal on Sept. 30. The teen even wore an outfit that could’ve been pulled from her mom’s boho-chic wardrobe!

Katie Holmes, 40, passed on both her face and fashion taste to her daughter Suri Cruise, 13! The teenager practically looked like Katie’s twin (yet again) as she took a walk in New York City with a friend on Sept. 30. The similarities were especially apparent thanks to Suri’s outfit, which reminded us of her mom’s love for floral prints, feminine tops and subtle touches of elegance! Suri channeled that boho/prairie-chic vibe in a maroon chiffon top with a paisley print, complemented by the fun choice of a yellow velvet skirt. A fashionista in the making!

Suri wore the same top for another hangout with a pal in Manhattan on Aug. 31. That time, she instead paired the blouse with a butterfly-patterned crochet skirt! But Suri twinned side-by-side with Katie for a rainy day outing in NYC on Aug. 28, since both mom and daughter faced the dreary weather in gray tops. That’s the same color Katie wore to walk their dogs on Aug. 19 — the photo of that mom-daughter hangout also served as the first picture of Katie in public since she reportedly split from Jamie Foxx, 51.

News broke of Katie and Jamie’s reported split on Aug. 19, after they were first linked together in 2013 — that’s a six year romance! We heard that differences in how the actors prefer to spend their free time led up to the split. “Jamie is the life of the party everywhere he goes. He always wants to be out and about and having fun,” a source close to the former couple EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in August. “Katie is more reserved, and prefers to stay home instead of going to parties and events. Sure, she’ll go out to restaurants and enjoys nights out like that, but Jamie wants to be in the DJ booth in Vegas.”

Since news of the split surfaced, Katie posed for a photo with a mystery man at the Spring 2020 Fendi show in Italy on Sept. 19. But Katie spends most of her time with her and Tom Cruise’s daughter, since the duo are always spotted together on numerous NYC adventures — they watched Moulin Rouge on Broadway, indulged in shopping trips and attended a yoga class throughout the summer of 2019! Of course, they always bonded in style.