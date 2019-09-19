See Pics
Hollywood Life

Katie Holmes Pictured With Mystery Man In Milan 4 Weeks After Jamie Foxx Split — Pics

Katie Holmes
SplashNews
Katie Holmes attends the 14th annual Chanel Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner at Balthazar, in New York 2019 Chanel Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner, New York, USA - 29 Apr 2019
Actress Katie Holmes leaving the Fendi fashion show in Milano hands in hands with a new boyfriend looking happy as ever Pictured: Katie holmes Ref: SPL5116917 190919 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: PMPhoto / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Actress Katie Holmes leaving the Fendi fashion show in Milano hands in hands with a new boyfriend looking happy as ever Pictured: Katie holmes Ref: SPL5116917 190919 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: PMPhoto / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Katie Holmes and daughter Suri braved the brutal heatwave while shopping and hailing a taxi. Katie showed off her midriff as she was spotted shopping for earrings and other things in Chinatown, while later Suri and Katie both hailed for a cab in Manhattan's Downtown area. 20 Jul 2019 Pictured: Katie Holmes. Photo credit: LRNYC / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA470034_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 19 Photos.
Evening/Weekend Editor

Katie was attending the Spring 2020 fashion show for Fendi in Milan, after splitting with Jamie Foxx only a month ago.

Katie Holmes, 40, was all smiles at Milan Fashion Week! The actress was spotted linking arms with a mystery man on Thursday, September 19, only four weeks after it was confirmed that she split with boyfriend Jamie Foxx, 51. Katie was departing the highly anticipated and star-studded Spring 2020 Fendi show, where Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber all walked the runway. Katie touched down in Italy just before the show, as she’s been frequently photographed around New York City in the last few days.

The former Dawson’s Creek star appropriately wore head-to-toe Fendi for the occasion, rocking a stunning embroidered FF calligraphy print skirt and top. The blouse featured a feminine pussy bow detail, while the midi length skirt had textured pleats and an asymmetrical layer. Katie wore a fitted red blazer with leather trim over the gorgeous outfit, which she finished with an unexpected sock-and-shoe combo. The sheer nude socks also featured Fendi’s signature calligraphy FF print, which was created by the label’s former creative director, the late Karl Lagerfeld. The nude bow slingback sandals continued the romantic theme, and the entire ensemble was pulled together by the “it” handbag of the season: Fendi’s “Peekaboo” style in a rich navy blue leather.

Katie kept her brown locks simple and wavy, and accessorized with pearl earrings and layered gold necklaces. Her makeup was fresh and minimal, as she rocked a neutral glossy lip and dewy skin.

Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes is seen leaving the Fendi fashion show in Milan hands in hand with a mystery man. (SplashNews)

Katie and Jamie called off their low-key six-year romance last month, and news was confirmed that the relationship was over on August 19. The couple reportedly had plans for a summer vacation in Montauk before things went south. Shortly after, Jamie was seen clubbing with 21-year-old Sela Vave as the duo were spotted photographed holding hands. “Jamie is the life of the party everywhere he goes. He always wants to be out and about and having fun,” a source close to the former couple told HollywoodLife in August. “Katie is more reserved, and prefers to stay home instead of going to parties and events. Sure, she’ll go out to restaurants and enjoys nights out like that, but Jamie wants to be in the DJ in Vegas.” Jamie has since denied any involvement with Sela, citing that he’s simply helping the young woman with her music career.

Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes rocks a gorgeous red blazer and top by Fendi as she leaves the designer house’s Spring 2020 fashion show in Milan. (SplashNews)

Meanwhile, Katie has been busy with 13-year-old Suri Cruise as the two have been enjoying their summer in the Big Apple. They were recently seen stopping by the Law School at Fordham University, and on multiple shopping and lunch dates.