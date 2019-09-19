Katie was attending the Spring 2020 fashion show for Fendi in Milan, after splitting with Jamie Foxx only a month ago.

Katie Holmes, 40, was all smiles at Milan Fashion Week! The actress was spotted linking arms with a mystery man on Thursday, September 19, only four weeks after it was confirmed that she split with boyfriend Jamie Foxx, 51. Katie was departing the highly anticipated and star-studded Spring 2020 Fendi show, where Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber all walked the runway. Katie touched down in Italy just before the show, as she’s been frequently photographed around New York City in the last few days.

The former Dawson’s Creek star appropriately wore head-to-toe Fendi for the occasion, rocking a stunning embroidered FF calligraphy print skirt and top. The blouse featured a feminine pussy bow detail, while the midi length skirt had textured pleats and an asymmetrical layer. Katie wore a fitted red blazer with leather trim over the gorgeous outfit, which she finished with an unexpected sock-and-shoe combo. The sheer nude socks also featured Fendi’s signature calligraphy FF print, which was created by the label’s former creative director, the late Karl Lagerfeld. The nude bow slingback sandals continued the romantic theme, and the entire ensemble was pulled together by the “it” handbag of the season: Fendi’s “Peekaboo” style in a rich navy blue leather.

Katie kept her brown locks simple and wavy, and accessorized with pearl earrings and layered gold necklaces. Her makeup was fresh and minimal, as she rocked a neutral glossy lip and dewy skin.

Katie and Jamie called off their low-key six-year romance last month, and news was confirmed that the relationship was over on August 19. The couple reportedly had plans for a summer vacation in Montauk before things went south. Shortly after, Jamie was seen clubbing with 21-year-old Sela Vave as the duo were spotted photographed holding hands. “Jamie is the life of the party everywhere he goes. He always wants to be out and about and having fun,” a source close to the former couple told HollywoodLife in August. “Katie is more reserved, and prefers to stay home instead of going to parties and events. Sure, she’ll go out to restaurants and enjoys nights out like that, but Jamie wants to be in the DJ in Vegas.” Jamie has since denied any involvement with Sela, citing that he’s simply helping the young woman with her music career.

Meanwhile, Katie has been busy with 13-year-old Suri Cruise as the two have been enjoying their summer in the Big Apple. They were recently seen stopping by the Law School at Fordham University, and on multiple shopping and lunch dates.