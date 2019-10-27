Jamie Foxx Leaves Flirty Comment On Singer Sela Vave’s Stunning Pic After Katie Holmes Breakup

Jamie Foxx has denied that there’s anything romantic between him and 21-year-old Sela Vave.

Jamie Foxx, 51, just posted some flirty comments on Instagram! The actor-singer is recently single after his six-year relationship with Katie Holmes, 40, came to an end — and ever since, there’s been rumors that he’s romantically involved with Sela Vave, 21. The up-and-coming singer — who Jamie has already said is the “next Beyonce” — posted a super sultry series of three photos on her Instagram account as she appears to be relaxing in a pool or hot tub. Jamie quickly popped up in the comments writing three fire emojis and “Kill em din!!” We don’t blame him, as Sela looks absolutely GORGEOUS in the photos that look like they’re timestamped from July 2019.

Jamie and Sela were first believed to be a couple after they were spotted leaving Bootsy Bellows in Los Angeles holding hands on Aug. 1 — right before news of the Katie break-up went public. For the particular outing, Sela certainly seemed dressed for a date in a skintight mini dress — but Jamie quickly dispelled any rumors on his Instagram story after and explained he’s simply helping her along with her music career.

“So now, the situation with the press where I’m escorting her to my car — my artist, who hangs out with my kids, who’s as young as my daughter,” he said on Instagram in September. “And I’m not no old n**** out here with no young folks. You understand what I’m saying? I’m speaking to the real right now; this is for the real fans. I know what business I’m in. People make mountains out of mole hills.”

After the nightclub outing, Sela was seen hanging out with Jamie at the Malibu Chili Cook Off in August and even joined him a trip to Ludacris’ celebrity basketball game in Atlanta on Sunday, September 1. Jamie and Sela both posted from the event on their Instagram stories, but didn’t snap any photos together or tag each other.