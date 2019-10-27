See Comment
Jamie Foxx Leaves Flirty Comment On Singer Sela Vave’s Stunning Pic After Katie Holmes Breakup

Atlanta, GA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Low profile lovebirds Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are spotted stepping out together in Atlanta, Georgia. Doting boyfriend Jamie helped Katie carry her luggage to her car during the outing. *SHOT ON September 18, 2018* Pictured: Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx BACKGRID USA 21 SEPTEMBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN FRANCE, GERMANY, POLAND ** - *FILE PHOTOS* New York, NY - Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have reportedly ended their six year relationship. The couple who were starting to go public a little more this year are pictured during a casual stroll in NYC in April. Jamie has recently been spotted partying with singer Sela Vave in LA leading to speculation that he was cheating. Page Six reported that the actress was recently overheard telling a friend, “What Jamie does is his business — we haven’t been together for months.” "Shot on 04/16/19* Pictured: Jamie Foxx, Katie Holmes BACKGRID USA 20 AUGUST 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Skyler2018 / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes were seen secretly returning to Jaimie's hotel Tuesday afternoon after he made a guest appearance on "The Tonight show with Jimmy Fallon" with his daughter Corinne.Pictured: Jamie Foxx, Katie HolmesBACKGRID USA 14 MAY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Hot couple Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx go for a yacht ride at night in Miami. The A-list lovebirds were spotted onboard a fancy vessel on Friday night (dec 28).Pictured: kaie holmes,jamie foxxRef: SPL5052009 281218 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Jamie Foxx has denied that there’s anything romantic between him and 21-year-old Sela Vave.

Jamie Foxx, 51, just posted some flirty comments on Instagram! The actor-singer is recently single after his six-year relationship with Katie Holmes, 40, came to an end — and ever since, there’s been rumors that he’s romantically involved with Sela Vave, 21. The up-and-coming singer — who Jamie has already said is the “next Beyonce” — posted a super sultry series of three photos on her Instagram account as she appears to be relaxing in a pool or hot tub. Jamie quickly popped up in the comments writing three fire emojis and “Kill em din!!” We don’t blame him, as Sela looks absolutely GORGEOUS in the photos that look like they’re timestamped from July 2019.

Jamie and Sela were first believed to be a couple after they were spotted leaving Bootsy Bellows in Los Angeles holding hands on Aug. 1 — right before news of the Katie break-up went public. For the particular outing, Sela certainly seemed dressed for a date in a skintight mini dress — but Jamie quickly dispelled any rumors on his Instagram story after and explained he’s simply helping her along with her music career.

“So now, the situation with the press where I’m escorting her to my car — my artist, who hangs out with my kids, who’s as young as my daughter,” he said on Instagram in September. “And I’m not no old n**** out here with no young folks. You understand what I’m saying? I’m speaking to the real right now; this is for the real fans. I know what business I’m in. People make mountains out of mole hills.”

Jamie Foxx leaves a seemingly flirty comment on 21-year-old Sela Vave’s Instagram account. (Instagram)

After the nightclub outing, Sela was seen hanging out with Jamie at the Malibu Chili Cook Off in August and even joined him a trip to Ludacris’ celebrity basketball game in Atlanta on Sunday, September 1. Jamie and Sela both posted from the event on their Instagram stories, but didn’t snap any photos together or tag each other.