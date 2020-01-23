Blake Lively, 32, Admits She Misses Her Pre-Baby Abs After Giving Birth To Third Daughter

Blake Lively shared a pic from her new movie ‘The Rhythm Section’ and revealed just how in shape she was for the action-packed flick!

Blake Lively, 32, is missing her toned abs! The mom-of-three revealed she was looking for photos of herself and her Rhythm Section co-star Sterling K. Brown, 43, to help promote the new movie when she ended up finding a still of her pre-baby tummy! “Looking for a good pic of me and @sterlingkbrown but my abs look so good here,” she captioned the still from the movie of her lying in bed with a crop top. “Dear abs, I miss us,” she added. The usually-blonde Blake underwent a transformation for the movie, and sports a shaggy brunette pixi cut for the role.

The Gossip Girl actress was referring to her body before giving birth to her third child, who’s name still remains a closely-guarded secret! The little girl was born during the summer of 2019, joining big sisters James, 4, and Inez, 3. Proud dad Ryan Reynolds, 43, shared the first photo of the baby on Oct. 16 in an effort to encourage Canadians to vote in the national election on Oct. 21. “I love B.C. I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in,” he captioned the photo taken in Vancouver’s lush Capilano Park. He blurred out the baby’s face with a pink smiley face, so we have yet to see what she looks like — but we’re sure she’s going to be gorgeous just like her parents! Blake and Ryan looked so in love in the candid photo as they looked at each other and smiled.

Though Blake has been keeping a relatively low profile, she has been gearing up to promote her latest film alongside Jude Law and Sterling. Based on the popular book by author Mark Burnell, the film follows Stephanie Patrick — played by Blake — as she deals with the aftermath of a tragic plane crash that kills her family. Stephanie quickly figures out that the crash wasn’t an accident, and seems revenge on those who murdered her loved ones. The 32-year-old is in the best shape of her life for the action-packed film, which shows her throwing punches and showing off her toned body! Did we mention the steamy love scene with Sterling K. Brown?

Blake has previously posted about getting in shape post-baby, and revealed she was working with trainer Don Saladino after welcoming first daughter James. “Turns out you can’t lose the 61 lbs. you gained during pregnancy by just scrolling through Instagram and wondering why you don’t look like all the bikini models,” she hilariously captioned a gym pic in Feb. 2018. “10 months to gain, 14 months to lose. Feeling very proud.”