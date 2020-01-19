See Pics
Brad Pitt, 56, Looks Hotter Than Ever At The Producers Guild Awards In Los Angeles — See Pics

Brad Pitt
Hunky Brad Pitt turned the heat up when he arrived looking sexy as can be at the Producers Guild Awards.

Brad Pitt‘s stud status continues to be on full throttle over thirty years after his career began. The 56-year-old made hearts melt when he arrived at the Producers Guild Awards in Los Angeles on January 18. He kept it classic, style wise, by donning a fitted suit and black shoes while posing on the red carpet at the Hollywood Palladium. The Troy actor slicked his hair back which only increased his hotness as his chiseled jaw and other desirable facial features were much more noticeable. Brad was there to support his film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood which was nominated for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures that evening but lost to the Sam Mendes‘ directed film 1917.

The father-of-six has emerged as one to watch this award show season thanks to him being nominated at every major ceremony in the Best Supporting Actor category for Once Upon a Time In Hollywood. He showed off his comedic side while accepting the honor at the 77th Golden Globe Awards earlier this month by cracking a joke about his dating life while ex wife Jennifer Aniston, 50, giggled from her seat. “I wanted to bring my mom but I couldn’t because any woman I stand next to, they say I’m dating,” he hilariously said in the speech.

He has also appeared to be in good spirits over the past month in anticipation of him possibly winning his first ever acting Oscar on February 9 (he’s considered the frontrunner by many critics and fans). Brad was all smiles after exiting a trendy Tribeca hotel in New York City on January 9 where he dressed casually in a faded pair of patch-work jeans, an ombre green sweater and a brown wool jacket.

So will he arrive alone at the Oscars next month or will he possibly bring one of his children with ex Angelina Jolie? Perhaps he can take his daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt as a belated birthday present! She just turned 15 on January 8.