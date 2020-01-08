Happy 15th Birthday, Zahara Jolie-Pitt: See Adorable Pics of Angelina & Brad’s Daughter All Grown Up

Birthday girl! Today marks Zahara Jolie-Pitt’s 15th birthday, and we’re celebrating by taking a look back at her life as she has grown up before our very eyes!

While Angelina Jolie, 44, and Brad Pitt, 56, may have split in 2016, they truly share an adorable brood — and one of their youngsters is celebrating a major birthday on Jan. 8. Zahara Jolie-Pitt is officially a fifteen-year-old! It’s been a long time since Zahara was adopted from Ethiopia at only six-months old! Over the years, fans have had the opportunity to see Zahara grow up, partially hidden from the spotlight. Both of her parents have kept things quite private when it comes to their children, including Zahara’s siblings Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11. Though each of Brad and Angie’s kids have no doubt felt the effects of their parents strenuous divorce, there have nevertheless been some truly wonderful, memorable moments Zahara has shared in the past year and throughout her young life with her family!

From running errands and a lunch date on Labor Day to going on shopping sprees, Angie has been taking her kids on one outing after another this past year, and this time things went international! Angie was the proudest mom when she went on her press tour for her latest film Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil across the globe, with all of her children in tow. Things kicked off in Los Angeles, but soon the family went to Tokyo, London, and even Rome!

You know what that means — Zahara has been in front of the cameras! And while we don’t know much about Brad and Angelina’s eldest daughter, one thing is for sure: she’s growing up so fast! In fact, she’s almost as tall as her mom and has a great sense of style if her often monochromatic looks are any indication. We’ve seen her rock varying hues in a casual setting this year. But it’s at industry events like premieres where Zahara’s formal style truly shines through!

At both the London and Tokyo premiere of Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil, Zahara fashioned two gorgeous gowns and looked just as stunning as her mom! The Tokyo premiere saw the newly-minted 15-year-old reunite with her older brother Maddox as the trio attended the premiere overseas. Naturally, Angie combined the trip to give her kids time to catch-up with their big brother. At the London premiere, though, Zahara’s dress radiated Princess energy, as she stood next to her mom, similarly styled in a full gown with tulle fabric. Zahara seems to be red carpet ready in the years to come, and we hope to see more of her!

For now, though, the eldest daughter of Brad and Angelina’s family should fully enjoy her time as a teen. It’s crazy to think just how much time has gone by! In the blink of an eye, Zahara has grown up so fast. To see more pics of her, click through the gallery above!