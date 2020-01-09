Brad Pitt Emerges In NYC With Smile On His Face After Reuniting With Jennifer Aniston At Golden Globes

Brad Pitt just won an award for his role in Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ in NYC the night before!

Brad Pitt, 56, has plenty of reasons to smile! The actor was spotted exiting a trendy Tribeca hotel in New York City on Thursday, Jan. 9, just a day after winning the Best Supporting Actor award for his role in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood at the National Board of Review Gala. Brad was casual in a faded pair of patch-work jeans, an ombre green sweater and a brown wool jacket. He kept the 70s vibes with a camel fedora, a olive knit scarf and a chic pair of sunglasses. The actor was sporting his gray facial hair — a departure from his fresh-shaven look at the Golden Globes — and stayed warm in a cozy pair of gray suede boots!

Brad has had quite the busy week, which also included an appearance at the Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5! The event was a reunion of sorts for the actor and his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, 50, who be dubbed a “friend” (no pun intended) that he “hoped to run into.” The pair reportedly bumped into each other at a glam after-party, where they “said hello very quickly” and were “very cordial and friendly and seemed happy to be there.” Jen could also be seen laughing along in the audience as Brad cracked a joke about his dating life. “I wanted to bring my mom but I couldn’t because any woman I stand next to, they say I’m dating,” he quipped.

The Globes were a reunion of sorts for Brad, as his former flame Gwyneth Paltrow, 47, was also at the event. “I’m friendly with Brad Pitt. I don’t have any really bad blood,” the goop founder recently dished to Harper’s Bazaar magazine, admitting in a 2015 interview that she “fell in love” with Brad and that her late father was “devastated” when they broke-up.

The Big Apple sighting comes just a day after Brad won the Best Supporting Actor award for his role in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood at the National Board of Review Gala and thanked Bradley Cooper, 45, for helping him get his life back on track. “I got sober because of this guy. And every day’s been happier ever since,” Brad in his acceptance speech. “I love you, and I thank you.” Brad has been getting plenty of buzz for his role as Cliff Booth in the Quentin Tarantino directed flick, which also stars Leonardo DiCaprio.