Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt Hit Same Golden Globes Party After His Big Win & Joke About Dating Life

After Brad Pit said that he hoped he’d ‘run into’ Jenifer Aniston at the Golden Globes, he got his wish. Following their big night, these two former loves celebrated at the same after-party in Hollywood.

The more things change, the more they stay the same. Even though the 77th Golden Globe Awards kicked off the 2020 awards show season, fans were hoping a throwback to the early 2000s, when Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt first attended the show together. Jen, 50, and Brad, 56, were both at the Jan. 5 event — since both were nominated — and while they didn’t have an on-screen reunion, they reportedly reunited briefly at the CAA after-party at Los Angeles’ Sunset Tower, according to E! News. During the post-Globes soirée, they reportedly “said hello very quickly” and were “very cordial and friendly and seemed happy to be there.”

Once Brad and Jen saw each other, they “looked happy as they started to hug and say hello,” according to E! News. Jen reportedly whispered something to Brad, but it “wasn’t in an affectionate way.” They supposedly “were trying to be low-key” about this interaction and didn’t want to make this party all about them. And that was it. Brad “left shortly” after arriving and didn’t stay long. Considering how he joked that he could not even stand next to his Mom without people thinking they were “dating,” it makes sense that Brad didn’t hang out, lest people started talking.

Brad said earlier in the night that he was actually looking forward to seeing Jen at the Golden Globes. “I [hope I] run into Jen. She’s a good friend,” Brad said to Entertainment Tonight ahead of the show. “It’ll be the second most important reunion of her year. That was a play on Friends,” he said, seemingly referencing the Instagram-breaking reunion pic Jen posted when she joined the streaming service.

Brad Pitt KNOWS what everyone's thinking, and he's down for a Jennifer Aniston run-in at the #GoldenGlobes! pic.twitter.com/emWbPbHlC2 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 6, 2020

These previously two reunited at Jen’s Christmas party on Dec. 15, less than a year after he showed up at her 50th birthday party. Getting a chance to spend time with Jen was “therapeutic” for Brad, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It makes him happy, and it shows him that people really can figure out their differences and move forward. He finds it promising that he’s been able to rectify past faults and be in a great place again with Jen.” However, don’t get confused. Despite building their bond and rekindling their friendship, an insider tells us that “Brad and Jen are just friends.”

The last time that Brad and Jen appeared together at the Golden Globes was in 2002. Jen was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television (for her role as Rachel in Friends.) This was her first Golden Globe nomination, and Brad was there to support his then-wife. Though Jen didn’t take home the award that year, she would win Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy) in 2003. Two years after that big win, she and Brad would call it quits.

This will likely not be the only time these two will bump into each other during the 2020 awards show season. Both Brad and Jen were both nominated at the 2020 Screen Actors’ Guild Awards, taking place on Jan. 19.