Brad Pitt Hoping To See Jennifer Aniston At The Golden Globes: Why It Won’t Be ‘Awkward’

As a fellow Golden Globes nominee, Brad Pitt is not just bracing for a random bump-in with Jennifer Aniston. Rather, he’s actually looking ‘forward’ to seeing his ex-wife, and an insider tells HollywoodLife why.

Exes Brad Pitt, 55, and Jennifer Aniston, 50, are both Golden Globes nominees for the Jan. 5, 2020 show, meaning they may once again be in the same room 15 years after announcing their split. The possibility of running into one another isn’t something Brad is dreading, however — instead, he’s hoping that very thing happens, according to a Brad source! “Brad looks forward to seeing all of his friends at these industry events, that’s one of the highlights for him and Jennifer is now one of those people,” the insider EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. Of course, it took a while to get to this amicable point.

“There was a time when it would have been awkward, but not anymore,” our source explains. That’s because “they have so many mutual friends,” which proved to be true when Brad made a surprise appearance at Jen’s 50th birthday party in February. With their shared circles, “it really is a plus for Brad that he and Jennifer are friends again,” and so “[Brad] will enjoy it when he sees her at the Golden Globes,” our source adds.

Brad will be attending the 2020 Golden Globes as a nominee in the “Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture” category for his headline-making role as stuntman Cliff Booth in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Jennifer received just as impressive a nod, since she’ll be attending the show as a nominee for the “Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama” category for her comeback TV role, news anchor Alex Levy, in The Morning Show.

These days, both Jennifer and Brad appear to be single. In a rare move, Brad said “none” of the romance rumors that have speculated about his relationships with women in the “last two or three years” is true in an interview with New York Times Magazine, published on Dec. 10. Jennifer split from her second husband, actor Justin Theroux, 48, in 2017, but like Brad, she has remained on friendly terms with her ex.

Brad and Jennifer have come a long way since announcing the end of their over four-year marriage in Jan. 2005, which was legally finalized in October of that year. Although the exes wrote that they’ve remained “committed and caring friends” at the time, the end of their marriage was plagued by rumors that Brad was allegedly having an affair with his co-star (and soon-to-be estranged wife) Angelina Jolie, 44, whom he met on set of their movie Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2004. Jennifer even admitted that “there’s a sensitivity chip that’s missing” in Brad in her first post-divorce interview, published by Vanity Fair in 2006, while addressing W magazine’s “Domestic Bliss” spread featuring her ex-husband and Angelina that Brad conceptualized himself!