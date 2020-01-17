Jonas Brothers Recreate Iconic ‘80s Movies With Help From Their Wives In ‘What A Man Gotta Do’

What do the Jonas Brothers need to do to get their fans hyped? How about dropping this ’80s-tastic ‘What A Man Gotta Do’ video, featuring Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner, and Danielle Jonas!

Ahead of their performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Jan. 26, the Jonas Brothers decided to treat their fans with even more good news by dropping a video for their new song, “What A Man Gotta Do.” In the video, released on Jan. 17, the JoBros — Kevin Jonas, 32, Joe Jonas, 30, and Nick Jonas, 27 — get to live out their 1980s fantasies, with a little help from their better halves, Danielle Jonas, 33, Sophie Turner, 23, and Priyanka Chopra, 37.

The Jonas Brothers began teasing this trip through their Netflix queue on Jan. 14. After posting an Instagram video showing a red JONAS BROTHERS cassette into a massive boombox, the JoBros uploaded a photoshopped Say Anything movie poster, with Kevin and Danielle replacing John Cusack and Ione Skye, respectively. “To know Kevin Jonas is to love him. Danielle Jonas is about to get to know Kevin Jonas,” the poster’s tagline read. The next day, it was Nick’s turn, and he got to reenact one of the most iconic scenes in 1980s cinematic history.

Nick, doing his best Joel Goodson from Risky Business, dons a pair of white socks to does his best Tom Cruise-slide across the floor. Yet, instead of “Old Time Rock and Roll,” the music playing is “What A Man Gotta Do.” To drive this point home even more, the Jonas Brothers shared a photoshopped Risky Business poster featuring Nick and Priyanka. “Sign me up for the full time. I’m yours.” So, what about Joe and Sophie?

When it was their turn, the DNCE star and Game of Thrones actress started to feel chills, and they were multiplying. In the first preview of their portion of the video, Sophie and Joe broke from the rest of the couples by not going with an Eighties movie, but the classic Grease (from 1978.) In the first clip, only Joe and Sophia’s feet are visible. Yet, judging by his hot pink socks and the end of her skirt, it was clear these two were channeling Danny and Sandy from the Prom dance scene (right before Cha-Cha DiGregorio slides in.)

The Jonas Brothers staged their epic comeback in 2019, releasing their album Happiness Begins in June. The music video for the lead single off the album, “Sucker,” also featured Danielle, Priyanka, and Sophie. It seems that the Jonas Brothers have found their muses, in both video and song. Nick wrote a love letter to Priyana with “I Believe,” and Joe thanked Sophie for “saving him” on the Happiness Begins track, “Hesitate.”