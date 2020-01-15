Mike Johnson Defends Ex Hannah Brown & Peter Weber’s Emotional Talk On ‘The Bachelor’

Some ‘Bachelor’ viewers weren’t thrilled that Hannah Brown stepped in on Peter Weber’s season of ‘The Bachelor,’ but Bachelor Nation alum, Mike Johnson, told us why he was totally cool with it in an EXCLUSIVE interview.

When Hannah Brown showed up on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor and admitted that she regretted their breakup, the emotional conversation received mixed reactions from viewers. Now, another one of Hannah’s exes, Mike Johnson, who competed for her heart alongside Peter on The Bachelorette, is opening up about why the vulnerable talk wasn’t such a big deal. “It’s great TV,” he told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at The Bachelor watch party at Syndicated Bar in Brooklyn, New York, where guests sipped on Smirnoff Seltzer Rose, on behalf of Smirnoff Seltzer. “Being on that show, I can speak from authenticity, and this is people’s real lives. My boy [Peter]…he has strong feelings for Hannah.”

He added, “I don’t know if it’s love or just that he was in love with her at one point in time. But Hannah definitely cares for Peter, as well. So, moving forward, they want to know that they’re doing the right things for themselves and for their heart. So, if anyone says anything differently, I would just say that love isn’t a straight line.” Meanwhile, Mike revealed that he has talked to Peter since the show started, and told us that he’s rooting for one of the girls from his home state, Texas, to be the last woman standing. “If you’re from Texas, I automatically like you,” he explained.

Peter and Hannah’s emotional conversation happened when she showed up to plan one of his very first group dates on the show. Seeing Peter again brought back old feelings, and Hannah became overwhelmed. She broke down in tears, and Peter was there to comfort her. The two became super confused about their feelings, and Peter literally didn’t know what to do — after all, he had more than 20 women still waiting for a chance with him.

In the end, Peter decided to let Hannah go so he could continue on his journey as The Bachelor. However, the conversation clearly affected him deeply, as he canceled part of the date to regain his composure. Needless to say, some of the other women were not happy that Hannah was intruding on their time with the Bachelor. Now, 19 women are left, and the show will continue with more dates during the Jan. 20 episode.