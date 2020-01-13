EXO Singer, Chen, Reveals He’s Marrying His Pregnant GF & Fans Are Overjoyed — See Message

Congratulations are in order for EXO singer, Chen, who announced on Jan. 13 that he will be getting married to his girlfriend, who is also reportedly expecting a child!

Kim Jong-dae, who is better known by his stage name, Chen, is preparing to walk down the aisle! The EXO singer wrote a handwritten letter to his fans to share the exciting news on Jan. 13. “I am writing this because I have something to tell our fans,” he wrote, per Soompi. “I don’t know how to start this and I’m very nervous. Although these word are not enough, I’m writing this letter because I want to honestly tell our fans, who gave us so much love, first. I have a girlfriend I want to spend the rest of my life with.”

Chen added that he was “worried and concerned” about how people would react to this news, but explained that he decided to share it after discussions with SM Entertainment and the other band members. “I wanted to announced the news at least a little bit earlier, so I wouldn’t surprise you with the sudden news,” he explained. He then went on to hint at his fiancee’s pregnancy. “Then, a blessing came my way,” he said. “I am also taken aback, as I cannot do what I Had planned with the agency and members, but this blessing has given me more strength. I couldn’t lose any more time thinking about when or how I should announce this, so I mustered up my courage.”

He concluded the note by writing, “I’m really thankful to my members for genuinely congratulating me after hearing this news, and I deeply thank our fans for sending me so much undeserving love. I will never forget this feeling of gratitude, do my best in my place without changing, and return the love you have given me.”

In addition, EXO’s agency, SM Entertainment, released a statement. “Chen has met someone precious to him and will be getting married,” it said. “The bride is a non-celebrity, and the wedding will be held privately with only their families in attendance. To respect their families’ opinions, the wedding and everything related to it will be held privately, so we ask fans and reporters for their kind understanding. Chen will continue to work hard as an artist.”

After the news broke, fans immediately began flooding Twitter with congratulatory messages for Chen. Many fans also made a point to call out those who were leaving negative or hateful comments on Chen’s Twitter post that revealed the news. The date and location of the wedding have not been confirmed at this time.