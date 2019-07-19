Exo’s Junmyeon shocked fans when he tore off his shirt on-stage to reveal he has a tattoo! Between the surprise ink & his insane muscles, fans are flipping over the concert footage.

Fans in attendance at Exo’s July 19 concert got quite the show. While hitting the stage in Seoul, South Korea band member Junmyeon, AKA Suho, 28, surprised the crowd when he ripped off his shirt to reveal his massive muscles and a never-before-seen tattoo! The K-pop star had fans in attendance absolutely melting thanks to his rock hard abs, toned arm muscles, and the sexy tat that came as a total surprise. After clips from the concert hit the internet, the band’s dedicated fanbase lost it! “JUNMYEON’S ABS AND THAT OT9 TATTOO IS JUST A BONUS. THE WHOLE PERFORMANCE ITSELF OUTSOLD!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” one fan wrote in a tweet.

The praising comments didn’t stop there. Twitter was completely filled with messages from fans who couldn’t help but gush over the sexy videos and pics. “JUNMYEON ACTUALLY STRIPPED AND HE HAS A TATTOO ON HIS BACK AHSDHUSJAKAUDUAIAISKK,” one wrote while another said, “UNMYEON HAS A FUCKING TATOO???” Fans were admittedly distracted by their steamy display. “IM TRYING TO FOCUS ON THE NAMES ON JUNMYEON’S BACK BUT HIS MUSCLES ARE DEADASS DISTRACTING ME IM 💀,” one fan wrote.

The best part of all? If you take a closer look at the singer’s tattoo, you’ll notice that it’s actually a sweet ode to his bandmates. The script, which appeared on his upper back, included all of his bandmates’ names! “MY OT9 HEART IS SQUEALING. Junmyeon tattoed the members’ name on his back THIS KIND OF LOVE IS PRICELESS. WE LOVE YOU OUR GUARDIAN, SUHO,” one fan wrote on Twitter after taking notice of the sweet tattoo.

WHY DO THEY ALWAYS STRIP JUNMYEON WE GET IT YOUR LEADER IS HOT pic.twitter.com/ooYrOeWPRC — junmyeon titty lockdown (@kimjuncontol) July 19, 2019

MY OT9 HEART IS SQUEALING. Junmyeon tattoed the members' name on his back 😭 THIS KIND OF LOVE IS PRICELESS. WE LOVE YOU OUR GUARDIAN, SUHO ❤️ #EXplOrationinSeoulDay1 #SUHO pic.twitter.com/bezfeKFDLV — ksj ♡ (@minseokreng) July 19, 2019

Thanks to Suho’s flawless abs, he even became a trending Twitter topic after the footage went live! The group has been hitting stages worldwide night after night but those in attendance at their most recent Seoul show got the best treat of all.