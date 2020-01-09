Halle Berry Goes Au Naturale While Posing In Her Garden — See The Super Sexy Pic

Halle Berry just broke the internet again by posing nearly in the buff in a photo you have to see to believe!

Caution… sexiness ahead! Halle Berry, 53, who has been making fans hearts melt for decades with her unbelievable beauty, continued that trend on January 7 when she posted a snap of her appearing totally naked! The Oscar winner cleverly covered up while striking a pose amid a bunch of greenery and a top that gives a nude illusion to the untrained eye. “Happy to be back home on this hump day in my favorite things…my garden and @nezyorkcity top!” she captioned the racy pic (WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE) while adding a leaf emoji. “Why are you doing this to me?” one follower pondered after seeing her sizzling hot photo. “It’s like the lord is testing my thirstiness.”

Halle’s Instagram account, which boasts close to 6 million followers, is filled with photos of the Monster’s Ball actress in various states of undress. She got soaking wet inside her shower in a pic posted on January 3 that coincided with the new decade beginning. “Welcome to the first #FitnessFriday of #2020!”, she wrote next to the snap. “To me, nothing is more important than starting the new year off purifying with some good old fashion hydrotherapy! Let’s leave the toxins of 2019 behind! A hot steam is one of my favorite things in the whole world, and it’s for a good reason. It purifies, relieves muscle soreness and respiratory issues, increases your circulation and calms anxiety.”

She also stripped down to nothing but a pair of leather pants in a reflective Instagram snap posted on October 31. The mother-of-two also showed off her stunning golden locks in the photo as she covered up her breasts with her arms.

Halle has also been staying busy in her career as of late. She’s been filming for the upcoming movie Bruised, where she plays a disgraced MMA player whose life changes after her 6-year-old son Manny returns to her life. She recently shared a photo of her on the set and sporting a makeup free face that left fans raving over how stunning she looked.