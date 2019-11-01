Halle Berry, 53, Strips Down To Just Her Pants In Gorgeous Reflective Photo
Another day, another revealing photo of Halle Berry! — And, we’re not complaining! The actress posted a photo of her reflection where she’s topless with her hands over her breasts. Halle also showed off her new blonde braids in the sexy photo.
(Photo credit: Halle Barry/Instagram)
Halle’s no stranger to sharing revealing photos with her near 6 million followers. Most of her feed is filled with sexy photos and workout inspiration, as well as her travels and sometimes, her children, Nahla, 11, and Maceo, 6.
While Halle is very active on social media, fans have noticed that she’s taken a significant step back from the spotlight. The brunette beauty seemed to address the buzz in a post of a quote she shared to Instagram, October 8.
“I didn’t disappear. I traded,” the beginning of the message read, followed by seven bullet points explaining why.
What exactly did Halle trade for? — “Nights out for knowledge seeking. Parties for intimate gatherings. Chasing money for chasing purpose. Meaningless work for my passion. Being busy for protecting time. Soul extortion for soul searching, and living for other for living my life.” Halle concluded with another quote in her caption, which read, “Sometimes the most important word you can learn is ‘No.'” Preach, girl!