Ariel Winter & Luke Benward’s Romance Has Heated Up ‘Dramatically’: What She Loves About Him

Ariel Winter and Luke Benward’s connection has grown from friends to something more. Their relationship ‘changed dramatically over the past two months’ and it’s getting serious!

Ariel Winter, 21, and Luke Benward, 24, are growing so much closer since rumors of their potential relationship started swirling in October 2019. The duo “have been close friends and running in the same squad since at least late 2016/early 2017,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. But since Ariel’s quiet split from Levi Meaden, 32, at the end of August 2019, Luke and Ariel’s relationship has been taken to a whole new level. Although they were first spotted out in October, “things were not serious,” as the source continued, but noted “that has changed dramatically over the past two months.”

While the pair have definitely grown closer, they still have yet to have “‘the talk’ about being official,” the source went on. However, “it’s pretty much assumed because neither one is dating anybody else and they spend almost all their free time together.” Ariel even brought Luke to the InStyle/Warner Bros. Golden Globe Awards after-party on Jan. 5. Though they didn’t walk the red carpet together, Ariel, decked out in a stunning neon dress, met him inside where they were practically inseparable. “They definitely have a connection and feel very comfortable with each other since they were friends for so long before things heated up,” the source added.

More than anything, Luke is really all about letting Ariel live her best life and is just so happy to be a part of it. “Ariel loves how Luke has such a positive vibe all the time, he’s always up for a good time, he knows how to have fun, and he lets her be herself,” the source shared. Along with their strong connection, Luke “makes her feel sexy,” but more importantly, Ariel feel so “safe with him because he’s always there for her.” The pair seem to be such a good fit for each other. And beyond their strong relationship, they really do have a fun time when they’re out and about together!

Ever the doting companion, “Luke treats Ariel like a princess and he doesn’t take himself too seriously so they’re always having a blast,” the source concluded. While Ariel may have gone through a difficult transition following her split from Levi, Luke has seemingly picked up the pieces and made her feel great. The pair have been seen out together so often, and we cannot wait to see more of them as they continue to explore their potential relationship in the new year!