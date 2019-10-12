Ariel Winter was out and about with one of her closest guy friends after her split from BF of 3 years, Levi Meaden! The pair were spotted at an upscale Japanese eatery for a fun night out.

Ariel Winter is shaking off her breakup with a night on the town! The Modern Family star, 21, was spotted dining at Kiwami, a Japanese restaurant, in Studio City, California on the evening of Monday, Oct. 7. She was joined by one of her closest friends Luke Benward, 24, and the pair looked happy and in deep conversation during their friendly meal. The duo later paused to chat outside the restaurant while exiting. The outing was just days before news broke that Ariel and her longtime boyfriend Levi Meaden, 32, called it quits. Levi, who is a Canadian actor best known for his role on Breaking Bad, dated Ariel for three years.

While rumors immediately began swirling that Ariel and Luke were on a date, sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the outing was totally friendly and the pair had “no intimacy” whatsoever. Some may recognize Luke, who is an actor, from his role as Bo in Netflix’s smash drama-musical Dumplin’. The 24-year-old also played Dillion in the Pretty Little Liars spin-off Ravenswood, in addition to appearing on Disney Channel’s Good Luck Charlie. The pair have been friends for years, and Luke even joined Ariel and Modern Family co-star Nolan Gould on a 2017 trip to Bora Bora!

Ariel was back to brunette, and back to showing off her impressive abs in a tiny crop top for the casual outing. The actress flaunted her six pack in a cropped, black tee, black jeans, and heeled boots for a fun night out to dinner in Studio City, California, and it was such a cute look. Ariel is fond of ensembles that flaunt her midriff, as she should be. Whether it’s sexy outfits for nights out and red carpets, or just running errands in crop tops and jeans, she’s worn it all.

Her body is looking incredible, thanks to hardcore workouts that target her butt and abs (duh). She shared one of the intense exercises she does in the gym on Instagram in 2017, thanks to her trainer: doing planks on her forearms while moving her legs in and out of a V formation on slides. Yeah, that would do it. Ariel also revealed in an April 2019 Instagram Q&A that finding the right anti-depressant helped her lose weight that was hard to lose before. Luke was trendy and cozy for the dinner, as he channeled Hopper in Stranger Things 3 with a bright Hawaiian shirt and jeans.

“For years I had been on anti-depressants that caused me to gain weight that I couldn’t lose no matter what I did,” Ariel explained. “It was always frustrating for me because I wanted to get fit and feel like the work I was doing was paying off, but never felt that way. I had accepted it and moved on… I was able to find a great combination of medication that works for me. The change in medication instantly made me drop all of the weight I couldn’t lose before by just giving me back a metabolism.” Ariel, who is currently shooting the final season of Modern Family, has been looking absolutely amazing as of late!