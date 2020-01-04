Meat Loaf, 72, Insists Greta Thunberg is ‘Brainwashed’ For Believing In Climate Change & Twitter Lets Him Have It

Meat Loaf sat down with ‘MailOnline’ to discuss his life and admitted that he disagrees with activist Greta Thunberg on climate change and even ‘feels bad’ for her.

Rock star Meat Loaf, 72, is not impressed with Time‘s Person of the Year Greta Thunberg, 17, and thinks her take on climate change is simply not real. The “Two Out Of Three Ain’t Bad” singer sat down for an interview with MailOnline and opened up about a number of things in his life as well as his opinions on Greta, who has received a lot of attention in the past year, and how he “feels” she was “forced” into her role as an activist. “I feel for that Greta,” he told the outlet. “She has been brainwashed into thinking that there is climate change and there isn’t. She hasn’t done anything wrong, but she’s been forced into thinking that what she is saying is true.”

Meat’s comment brought on a lot of criticism from Twitter users and Greta supporters. The tweets started rolling in as soon as his interview with MailOnline was published and they were a combination of jokes and harsh words. “Mr. Loaf is a talented singer and songwriter, but not a very intelligent person. I guess two out of three ain’t bad,” one user critically joked. “Meatloaf will probably be dead before the worst effects of climate change occur. So he ignores it… Greta is trying to get the rest of us to think about the future survival of humans,” another wrote. “Meat Loaf calls Greta Thunberg brainwashed. Greta should call Meat Loaf well done,” a third wrote. Despite Meat’s comments about Greta, the teen, who has Asperger’s, has become the face of climate change throughout 2019. She started out as a single protester from Sweden and became an overnight celebrity after giving a powerful and courageous speech about her concern for the environment at the United Nations in Sept. Meat, on the other hand, has been known to have conservative views over a lot of issues and was seen on Donald Trump‘s former show The Celebrity Apprentice in 2011.

"Hi my name is Meatloaf, I'm a self proclaimed sex god, I enjoy threesomes and group sex, I was last known in my appearances with Mr. Trump on the best show ever "The Apprentice" and it's been awhile since I've gotten attention. Australia is burning because Greta is brainwashed." — 🕯️Rev. Luna🕯️ (@YodamygdaLuna) January 4, 2020

Meatloaf will probably be dead before the worst effects of climate change occur. So he ignores it… Greta is trying to get the rest of us to think about the future survival of humans. https://t.co/SfkguBTr61 — Jo Leland (@cottoneyedjo) January 4, 2020

Greta has yet to comment on Meat’s remarks about her but we’ll be on the lookout to see if she says anything in the near future.