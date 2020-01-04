Meat Loaf, 72, Insists Greta Thunberg is ‘Brainwashed’ For Believing In Climate Change & Twitter Lets Him Have It
Meat Loaf sat down with ‘MailOnline’ to discuss his life and admitted that he disagrees with activist Greta Thunberg on climate change and even ‘feels bad’ for her.
Rock star Meat Loaf, 72, is not impressed with Time‘s Person of the Year Greta Thunberg, 17, and thinks her take on climate change is simply not real. The “Two Out Of Three Ain’t Bad” singer sat down for an interview with MailOnline and opened up about a number of things in his life as well as his opinions on Greta, who has received a lot of attention in the past year, and how he “feels” she was “forced” into her role as an activist. “I feel for that Greta,” he told the outlet. “She has been brainwashed into thinking that there is climate change and there isn’t. She hasn’t done anything wrong, but she’s been forced into thinking that what she is saying is true.”
"Hi my name is Meatloaf, I'm a self proclaimed sex god, I enjoy threesomes and group sex, I was last known in my appearances with Mr. Trump on the best show ever "The Apprentice" and it's been awhile since I've gotten attention. Australia is burning because Greta is brainwashed."
— 🕯️Rev. Luna🕯️ (@YodamygdaLuna) January 4, 2020
Meatloaf will probably be dead before the worst effects of climate change occur. So he ignores it… Greta is trying to get the rest of us to think about the future survival of humans. https://t.co/SfkguBTr61
— Jo Leland (@cottoneyedjo) January 4, 2020
Greta has yet to comment on Meat’s remarks about her but we’ll be on the lookout to see if she says anything in the near future.