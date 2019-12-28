See Pics
Hollywood Life

Elizabeth Hurley, 54, Transforms Into A Sexy Ninja & Strikes A Bunch Of Fierce Poses

Elizabeth Hurley
Shutterstock
Editorial use onlyMandatory Credit: Photo by S Meddle/ITV/REX/Shutterstock (9919335ay)Elizabeth Hurley'This Morning' TV show, London, UK - 09 Oct 2018ELIZABETH HURLEY: “WE WILL FIND A CURE FOR BREAST CANCER”Every 19 seconds, somewhere in the world, a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer. After losing her Grandmother to the disease, global icon Elizabeth Hurley is on a mission, determined that one day a cure will be found. She joins us this morning to talk about her role as Global ambassador of The Estee Lauder Companies Breast Cancer Campaign.
Elizabeth Hurley, is seen at Good Morning America. . 12 Dec 2019 Pictured: Elizabeth Hurley, Good Morning America. Photo credit: Joe Russo / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA567201_011.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Elizabeth Hurley 'Rocketman' film premiere, London, UK - 20 May 2019
***NO WEB USEAGES PERMITTED*** English model and actress Liz Hurley is pictured in a sexy bikini and red swimsuit relaxing on a yacht with her husband Arun Nayar. Liz looked stunning as she bathed in the Formentera sun. Pictured: Ref: SPL3085406 040810 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: flynetpictures.com / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 56567623 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 22 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Elizabeth Hurley had a little fun with friends when she dressed up like a ninja in a black and red costume and posed for pics she posted to Instagram on Dec. 27.

Elizabeth Hurley, 54, got the attention of her followers on Dec. 27 when she posted a series of unique photos to her Instagram. The actress gathered with some friends and decided to dress up like a sexy ninja in honor of Christmas and although it’s not a typical holiday getup, it sure did look great on her! In the photos, Elizabeth can be seen posing in a black and red ninja bodysuit outfit, including a black headpiece over her head and a black mouth piece over her mouth. Her revealing outfit showed off some skin underneath a round cut-out piece that was on the front and her gorgeous blue yes gave off a serious look to the camera.

“Ninja night 😘#xmas,” Elizabeth captioned the post. Her fans were quick to compliment her youthful looks and fun photo op in the comments section of the pics. “Sexiest woman alive,” one fan wrote. “I want to look like you when I grow up!” another wrote. Others left fire emojis to signify her hotness and another wrote, “Such a beautiful woman behind that mask.”

Before her latest ninja photos, Elizabeth posted a different series of incredible photos to help celebrate Boxing Day on Dec. 26. In the snapshots, she is wearing a low-cut sleeveless black dress and she is either posing by herself or posing with friends. Her big smile in some of them prove she was having the time of her life and looking amazing while doing it.

View this post on Instagram

Ninja night 😘#xmas

A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on

Elizabeth sure knows how to make an impression no matter what kind of photos she’s posting. Whether it’s a holiday or just another day, she knows how to make it special!