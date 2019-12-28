Elizabeth Hurley, 54, Transforms Into A Sexy Ninja & Strikes A Bunch Of Fierce Poses

Elizabeth Hurley had a little fun with friends when she dressed up like a ninja in a black and red costume and posed for pics she posted to Instagram on Dec. 27.

Elizabeth Hurley, 54, got the attention of her followers on Dec. 27 when she posted a series of unique photos to her Instagram. The actress gathered with some friends and decided to dress up like a sexy ninja in honor of Christmas and although it’s not a typical holiday getup, it sure did look great on her! In the photos, Elizabeth can be seen posing in a black and red ninja bodysuit outfit, including a black headpiece over her head and a black mouth piece over her mouth. Her revealing outfit showed off some skin underneath a round cut-out piece that was on the front and her gorgeous blue yes gave off a serious look to the camera.

“Ninja night 😘#xmas,” Elizabeth captioned the post. Her fans were quick to compliment her youthful looks and fun photo op in the comments section of the pics. “Sexiest woman alive,” one fan wrote. “I want to look like you when I grow up!” another wrote. Others left fire emojis to signify her hotness and another wrote, “Such a beautiful woman behind that mask.”

Before her latest ninja photos, Elizabeth posted a different series of incredible photos to help celebrate Boxing Day on Dec. 26. In the snapshots, she is wearing a low-cut sleeveless black dress and she is either posing by herself or posing with friends. Her big smile in some of them prove she was having the time of her life and looking amazing while doing it.

Elizabeth sure knows how to make an impression no matter what kind of photos she’s posting. Whether it’s a holiday or just another day, she knows how to make it special!