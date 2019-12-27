Elizabeth Hurley, 54, Looks Super Sexy In Low-Cut Dress For Boxing Day Celebrations

Elizabeth Hurley left little to the imagination when she rocked a sexy plunging black V-neck mini dress while celebrating Boxing Day on Dec. 26!

Elizabeth Hurley, 54, never ceases to amaze us and her latest look is one of her sexiest to-date. The actress posted a slideshow of photos to Instagram on December 26 with the caption, “Boxing Day #xmas.” In the four photos Elizabeth posted, she is rocking a skintight sleeveless black Galvan London dress which featured an underwire, super low-cut bodice that put her chest on full display. She seemed to have an amazing time celebrating the holiday with friends and family as she’s pictured laughing with others in the photos. She accessorized her sexy black mini dress with a tiny brown jewel cross necklace and stunning glam. Her brown hair was down in its usual bouncy blowout, while her bangs were swept to the side. A sultry black smokey eye with kohl eyeliner completed her gorgeous look.

Elizabeth was styled by her longtime stylist, Mike Adler, who also styled her for Christmas in a gold dress. Elizabeth’s gold sheer mini dress from Dec. 25 was a Sylwia Romaniuk frock that was completely covered in sparkly crystal tiers while the hemline was made out of the fringe.

No matter what the occasion is, Liz always manages to look unbelievably sexy in any outfit she puts on and aside from her Christmas looks, she looked just as good on Thanksgiving back on Nov. 28, when she put her toned legs on full display. She posted a sultry selfie of herself lying on a couch with her legs up wearing a sparkly sequin dress and captioned the photo, “Being English, we don’t really celebrate Thanksgiving, but we still like sparkly dresses and cuddling our friends and family.”

In the photo, Liz is wearing a one-shoulder green sequin Retrofete mini dress which was scrunched up to the tops of her thighs while her long and lean arms were in front of her tucked between her legs.