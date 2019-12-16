‘The Voice’ Recap: The 4 Finalists Sing For America’s Votes 1 Last Time

It’s time for the FINALS on season 17 of ‘The Voice.’ During the Dec. 16 episode, the top 4 artists took the stage to perform live in hopes of winning the entire show.

Jake Hoot, Katie Kadan, Ricky Duran and Rose Short are the four finalists on season 17 of The Voice. During part one of the finale on Dec. 16, all four sing three times: A new cover, a new single and a holiday duet WITH their coach. Up first is Ricky, from Blake Shelton’s team. He performs “Runnin’ Down A Dream” by Tom Petty, and it’s the perfect song to show off his rocker side, while showcasing his incredible vocals. What a way to start the night!

Next, Jake, from Kelly Clarkson’s team, performs his single, which he co-wrote. The emotional song, “Better Off Without You,” allows Jake to tap into his feelings, while also giving a vocally on-point performance. Katie is up next, and she hits the stage with her coach, John Legend, for a rendition of “Merry Christmas Baby.” It’s the perfect combination, and they absolutely SLAY it!

Rose, from Gwen Stefani’s team, gets to perform her new single next. She gives a powerful performance of the song “Steamroller,” and shows off her strong vocals like never before. Up next, Blake and Ricky join forces for a fun performance of “Run Rudolph Run,” and despite their very different genres of music, they fit together perfectly onstage.

It’s Katie’s turn to debut her single, “All Better,” next, and she once again shows off how effortlessly powerful and flawless her voice is. Additionally, she brings some intense vulnerability to the song, showing off her skills as a true performer. Katie’s gorgeous performance is followed by Jake’s return to the stage. This time, he’s joined by Kelly for a holiday performance, and they put their own spin on “Wintersong” Of course, it’s beyond gorgeous.

The duet is immediately followed by Rose and Gwen’s collaboration. They actually perform one of Gwen’s own Christmas songs, “My Gift Is You,” and Rose brings the track to a whole new level! Next, Jake is back to sing his cover of a country classic, “Amazed.” This song is right in his wheelhouse, and proves, once again, that Jake is destined to be a country singer.

Up next, Katie comes back to the stage to sing Aerosmith’s “I Don’t Wanna Miss A Thing.” Viewers have connected with Katie’s power ballads all season long, so this is the perfect way to close out her journey. Ricky is back onstage next with his original song, “A Woman Like Her.” Along with Ricky’s voice, his charm has also won viewers over this season, and that was evident more than ever with this performance!

Finally, to close out the night, Rose gives a powerful performance of “Border Song” by Elton John. Rose leaves everything on the stage, and it’s a big way to close out the night. Now, America will get to vote for their favorites, and a winner will be revealed during the Dec. 17 finale at 9:00 p.m. on NBC!