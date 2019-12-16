‘The Voice’ Season 17 Finale: Who Are The Finalists & More To Know About The Two-Night Event

Ahead of the season 17 finale of ‘The Voice,’ catch up on which four singers will be competing to win the show. Plus, everything to know about who’s performing and more!

It’s hard to believe, but another season of The Voice is coming to an end! The show’s 17th season will wind down with a two-night finale on Dec. 16 and Dec. 17 on NBC. For the first time in four seasons, ALL four coaches will have an artist representing them in the finale. For Blake Shelton, it’s Ricky Duran — a versatile singer who has won fans over with his sexy voice and touching story. At just 29 years old, Ricky has lost both of his parents, and has been open about the difficult aftermath of their deaths. All four coaches turned their chairs for Ricky during the blind auditions, but he chose Blake, and has rode out the competition on the country singer’s team since day one.

Gwen Stefani’s finale artist is Rose Short. Rose’s powerful voice has won over viewers week after week. The 34-year-old was previously forced to put her music career on hold and worked as a corrections officer for eight years to make some money. She eventually quit that gig, and was encouraged to audition for The Voice, where she turned both Gwen and Kelly Clarkson’s chairs. Rose picked Gwen as her coach and has been on her team ever since. However, she finds herself in the toughest position of all four artists in the finale, as she was the last artist to be voted in (thanks to the instant save!) during the semifinals.

Jake Hoot will be representing team Kelly Clarkson in the finale. Jake is a classic country singer, who has shared his story about being a single father on the show. During the last four live shows, Jake has received the most Apple Music streams of every artist in the competition, which has multiplied his votes by five. However, this bonus will not be included in the finale. It’s hard to believe, but Jake was a ONE CHAIR turn during the blind auditions, so he’s certainly proving all the coaches wrong!

Finally, there’s John Legend’s last remaining artist, Katie Kadan. Katie is an extremely talented and powerful singer, whose insecurities kept her from performing for most of her life. Now, she’s confident as ever, and she totally brings it every week. Katie was the very first artist to audition for season 17 of The Voice, and she got all four chairs to turn. Blake was so excited about Katie’s talent, that he even blocked Kelly from being his coach! However, it didn’t matter, because Katie chose John as her coach, and they’ve been a dynamic pair.

The Voice finale will kick off with a regular, two-hour episode on Dec. 16 at 8:00 p.m. on NBC. During this episode, the remaining four artists will perform for America’s votes one last time. They will have more than one performance each throughout the show. Then, the fun continues on Dec. 17 on NBC at 9:00 p.m. A winner will be named at the very end of the episode, but first, the top four will hit the stage for collaborations with superstar singers, who will be announced before the episode. Plus, Lady Antebellum, Jennifer Hudson, Dua Lipa and the Black Eyed Peas will perform, along with season 16 winner, Maelyn Jarmon. It’s going to be an epic two nights!