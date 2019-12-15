Gwen Stefani’s 14 Best Looks On Season 17 Of ‘The Voice’: Mini Dresses & More

Season 17 of ‘The Voice’ is about to come to an end, and we’re looking back at Gwen Stefani’s iconic style moments from the season so far!

Gwen Stefani, 50, made her triumphant return to The Voice for season 17 after Adam Levine decided to leave the show earlier this year. Along with her incredible advice and great attitude, Gwen also brought her impeccable and unique style to set each and every week. Fashion has always been a big part of Gwen’s career, and that hasn’t changed as she’s gotten older. Throughout the season, Gwen has rocked a number of standout looks, and we rounded up the best of the best.

One of our favorite Gwen looks of the season was during the Top 11 performance show. She was shining in her metallic gold dress, which she paired with fishnet stockings and thigh-high black boots. Her beauty look was incredible that week, too, as she styled her hair in dramatic curls. She also wore dark eye makeup, but kept things minimal with her face makeup and lipstick. Absolutely stunning! It’s safe to say that Blake Shelton is one lucky guy.

During the top 13 eliminations episode, Gwen showed some skin in her pink dress, which had cutouts on both sides. The mini had an embellished design down the front, and Gwen once again paired the look with fishnets. This time, she wore her hair in loose waves, with a more minimal makeup look.

Another skin-baring look was the dress Gwen wore during the top 1 eliminations. The tie-dye mini dress had a super plunging neckline, which went all the way down to Gwen’s belly button! The top of the dress was held up with nothing more than a white belt, and Gwen completed the look with white, fringed cowboy boots. Click through the gallery above to check out more of her amazing looks from the season.