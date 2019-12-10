Jordyn Woods was ‘willing to be put up to the test,’ to reveal whether or not she had sex with Tristan Thompson when she took a lie detector test during her March 1 appearance on ‘Red Table Talk.’

Jordyn Woods, 22, was ready to set the record straight when she took her lie detector test on Red Table Talk. While appearing on the March 1 episode of the Facebook series with actress Jada Pinkett Smith, 48, the 22-year-old model adamantly reiterated that having sex with Khloe Kardashian‘s, 35, then-partner Tristan Thompson, 28, was “Never a thought, never a consideration, never happened. And never will I.” Jordyn was willing to go the distance to prove she was telling the truth and, subsequently, went through a series of questions while hooked up to a lie detector.

The results were riveting for fans, as Jordyn insisted that she needed “the people involved to know the truth.” And so, Jordyn was strapped in for an incredibly pivotal moment. The footage, which wasn’t shown on her initial appearance, was revealed on the Dec. 10 episode where Jada, her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones and daughter Willow, 19, looked back on moments throughout the show. Prior to showing the footage, Jada shared with viewers that Jordyn requested the lie detector test herself. “We had a forensic polygraphist with more than 25 years of experience in criminal and civil investigations” administer the test. By the 19 minute mark of the clip, which you can watch below, Jordyn is seen face to face with the polygraphist, sharing she was there for the most important reason of her story: “telling the truth.”

Soon, it was time for the questions. After answering a series of simple inquiries, ranging from “are you sitting,” to “are you currently in the state of California,” the difficult questions were asked. “Did you have sexual intercourse with Tristan Thompson?” the polygraphist asked. A firm “No,” was Jordyn’s response. After the initial clip, it was revealed that the entire process was an arduous two hours long! Finally it was revealed by the polygraphist, himself, that Jordyn was telling the truth throughout the duration of the examination.

As fans know all too well, the drama between Jordyn and the Kardashian family has been going on for months. It started in February 2019 when Jordyn was spotted kissing Tristan at a party, when Khloe, who shares one-year-old daughter True with Tristan, made the decision to not only cut ties with Tristan, but with Jordyn as well. Since then things have been tense, although Khloe has seemingly forgiven Jordyn, laying blame totally on Tristan for his actions. With this latest revelation, however, fans feel as though this isn’t the last time they’ll hear about this drama.