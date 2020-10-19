‘Red Table Talk’: Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She Worried About Willow, 19, Hanging Out With ‘Older’ Guys

In an upcoming episode about consent, Jada Pinkett Smith recalls how she tried to prepare her daughter about men and their expectations when it comes to sex.

Jada Pinkett Smith, 49, was very direct when she tried to prepare her daughter Willow about men and their attitude towards sex.

The actress’ approach is revealed during an upcoming episode of Red Table Talk, which addresses the thorny issue of intimacy and consent.

“You definitely prepared me for the danger of men,” Willow, 19, tells her mom in an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the new episode. “When I was younger it was like, ‘Men are dangerous, first of all.’”

Jada bursts out laughing and says, “I didn’t say men were dangerous.” That’s when Willow admits that’s how she interpreted her mom’s message. “No, you didn’t tell me that but, the way that you would talk to me, in my little brain, my brain said, ‘Men equal danger,’” she says in the above clip.

Sitting at the table with her own mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris (aka Gammy), Jada recalls what she did tell Willow and why. “I said, ‘You’re becoming a young lady…’ Because she wanted to hang out with guys who were older than her, by herself. And I’m like, ‘That’s a no-go. There’s no you hanging out with nobody alone.’”

Willow and Jada’s conversation is part of a wider discussion that the three co-hosts have about sex and consent in the Oct. 20 episode of their Facebook Watch show. The ladies are also joined by actress Rumer Willis, 32, and model Amber Rose, 36, who discuss their experiences.

In another preview clip, Rumer reveals that when she lost her virginity she didn’t actually say yes to having sex with her partner at the time. “When I lost my virginity when I was 18, I was more concerned with the shame that I was feeling at not having done it,” the actress says in the clip below. “I was not abused or it was not rape. But I didn’t say yes. I wasn’t gung-ho about it. But I also didn’t say no, I just let it happen.”

Rumer adds, “He was older and took advantage but…and didn’t check in. That’s where I feel like the man’s responsibility is. No means no but what if you can’t say no?”

In yet another preview clip, Gammy alleges that she had non-consensual sex with Jada’s late father, Robsol Pinkett Jr.

“So Gam you feel like nowhere in your history, in regards to sexual intimacy, have you felt like you’ve had a sexual experience that was not necessarily consensual or was kinda in that grey area?” Jada asks her mother at one point.

“I have, I have,” Gammy responds before referring to Jada’s father. “But it was also with my husband. Your dad, actually. So that’s really grey.”

The new episode of Red Table Talk, which pre-taped before the COVID-19 lockdown, premieres on Facebook Watch on Oct. 20 at 9am PT/12pm ET.