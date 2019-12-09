Chris Soules Reveals Relationship Status With Ex Andi Dorfman After Their NYC Dinner Date

One month after Chris Soules and Andi Dorfman reunited for a dinner date, the former ‘Bachelor’ star opened up to HL EXCLUSIVELY about where they stand.

Chris Soules and Andi Dorfman are on good terms following their 2014 split, but that doesn’t mean they’re rekindling a romance all these years later! Although the two reunited for a friendly dinner in New York City back in November, the relationship is strictly platonic. “I was out there in New York and we sat down, and it’s good to see her,” Chris told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the 2019 iHeart Jingle Ball Tour in Los Angeles on Dec. 6. “We’ve been friends ever since [The Bachelorette] and she’s a great girl. So we’re still friends.” He also confirmed that there’s “nothing romantic” between them.

Chris was a contestant on Andi’s season of The Bachelorette, but came in third place. He went on to become the Bachelor himself, and got engaged to Whitney Bischoff on the show. However, the two split in May 2015, less than three months after going public. Following the breakup, Chris began living a much quieter lifestyle, but was thrust into the headlines once again in 2017, when he was arrested for leaving the scene of a car accident that left a man, Kenny Mosher, 66, dead in Iowa. He was able to avoid trial by pleading guilty to a reduced charge in 2018, and was given a two-year suspended prison sentence this past August. This means he will serve probation for two years, as opposed to spending time behind bars.

Now that all of that is behind him, Chris revealed that he is “doing well,” and that he’s been putting most of his time and effort into farming. “I’ve been just trying to focus on new things in agriculture, which I’m super passionate about,” Chris explained. “And I’m just focusing on that, friends and family, and doing things that are true to myself.”

Chris is also putting some attention into his personal life these days, and admitted that he is dating, although there’s nothing “serious” in his love life right now. “I’m starting to have some dinners and go on dates,” he revealed. Plus, we very well may see him on our television screens again! While Chris said that he doesn’t really miss being on TV, he also teased, “I didn’t say I was done [with it], I just don’t miss it.” HMMM!