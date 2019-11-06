‘Bachelorette’ Stars Chris Soules & Andi Dorfman Spotted ‘On A Date’ In NYC 5 Years After Split

To celebrate his 38th birthday, Chris Soules had a reunion dinner with Andi Dorfman, whose heart he once competed for on ‘The Bachelorette.’ Chris ‘got flirty’ throughout the meal, which our eyewitness provided even more details on.

Is Andi Dorfman, 32, giving Prince Farming — AKA, Chris Soules, 38 — a second chance? Chris, who came in third place on Andi’s season of The Bachelorette in 2014, once again enjoyed the company of the New York Times bestselling author for his 38th birthday on Nov. 6! Apparently, the reunion wasn’t strictly platonic, according to an eyewitness who EXCLUSIVELY spoke with HollywoodLife. “Chris Soules and Andi Dorfman were on what appeared to be a date at Serra on the roof of Eataly in the Flatiron district in NYC on Chris’ birthday, Wednesday, November 6th. They arrived around 5:00 p.m. together at a table for two and stayed a little over an hour,” the eyewitness told us.

“It was clear that Chris especially really took this as a date,” the eyewitness continued. Andi was harder to read — “It seemed like Andi was trying to feel it out as she got a little looser once they decided to order another drink,” the eyewitness noted. However, our eyewitness saw sparks on Chris’ end! “Chris even got flirty, telling the waiter, ‘I am getting this round. She can be sneaky so make sure it’s on me,’ in regards to ordering the second round of drinks,” the source added, who pointed out that Chris ordered a vodka soda.

The two even got to chatting about Chris’ future. “Chris revealed to Andi that he is moving to LA to work on a new business venture, specifically the West Hollywood area. Chris did a lot of the talking,” the eyewitness told HollywoodLife. Chris, who co-owns Soules Farms with his parents in Iowa, “revealed to Andi that all of his crops are paid for over the next year or two and that he pays for everything,” the eyewitness continued. “Andi told Chris he should treat himself and enjoy what he’s worked for and try to enjoy life as she asked several questions about what sounded like a new business.”

Chris didn’t want the conversation to end at the dinner table, apparently! “Today is Chris’ birthday and Chris clearly wanted to continue hanging out with Andi. Andi said she had plans right after dinner, but he asked her if she wanted to meet up later in the evening,” the eyewitness concluded. This isn’t Chris and Andi’s first reunion, however, since they sat by one another at Sharleen Joynt’s wedding in Sept. 2017, and grabbed lunch together two dates after the nuptials.

Regardless, it’s certainly a surprise to hear of Andi and Chris spending time together again. Andi, a former attorney who was wary about moving to Iowa, sent a heartbroken Chris home right before the Fantasy Suite episodes in Season 10 of The Bachelorette. Chris wasn’t shy about voicing his love for Andi on the show, but he went on to star in his own season of The Bachelor in 2015. That led to his engagement to Whitney Bischoff, but their split was announced that same year. Andi’s showmance also didn’t work out, since she and winner Josh Murray announced their split in Jan. 2015.

Outside of Chris’ love life, the farmer has been battling legal woes as of late. The former ABC star was sentenced to two years of probation for leaving the scene of a fatal car accident that cost the life of a 66-year-old man in 2017, according to court documents that HollywoodLife obtained on Aug. 23. Chris did deliver CPR to the victim and stayed until first responders arrived, however.