Nothing says ‘sweet dreams’ like snapping a sexy video in your lingerie before bedtime! Kylie Jenner shared a video of herself posing in nothing but her skivvies on Instagram on Dec. 2.

Kylie Jenner, 22, may be a mom, but that certainly hasn’t stopped her from posting sexy photos and videos on her Instagram! Her latest installment was a bedtime video of herself wearing nothing but a pink bra and panties set. In the clip, Kylie pans the camera over her entire body, both from the front and side view. Her toned stomach is on full display, along with her curvy backside. The lingerie set she’s wearing is pretty simple, but definitely enhances her figure in all the right places!

This sexy video comes following Kylie’s Thanksgiving trip to Palm Springs, where she was joined by her ex, Travis Scott. The two split at the end of September, but spent the holiday together, along with their adorable daughter, Stormi, 1. Travis and Kylie have remained committed to co-parenting since their split, and are clearly on decent terms! However, as HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, they are not ‘fully back together’ at this time, and are simply “working on their relationship” as they focus on raising Stormi.

Along with being a mom, though, Kylie has also made sure to make time for herself over the last few months. Last week, she was spotted partying with friends, like Stassie Karanikolaou, Tyler Cameron and more, in West Hollywood. She also attended the Los Angeles Rams game with Kendall Jenner and other members of their crew.

Now, as the holiday season approaches, fans are anxiously waiting to see if Kylie and Travis continue to spend time together. We’ll definitely be keeping an eye out for these two!