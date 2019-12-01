Porsha Williams Debuts Short Blonde Hair Makeover – Before & After Pics

Porsha Williams shifted things up for the holiday season by debuting her gorgeous new hairdo that you must check out!

Category is… feeling pretty! Porsha Williams, 38, exuded a ton of confidence when she showed off her short blonde hair makeover on Instagram on Nov. 30. She struck a couple of fierce poses in a set of snaps and a video, the latter of which included audio from a show that her precious daughter Pilar Jhena, 8 months, was watching in the background. “When he ask do blondes have more fun!,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star wrote as the caption before adding “What should I name this one??” She also hashtagged the post #datenight so perhaps she wanted to give her fiancé Dennis McKinley, 42, something new and sexy to look at while they were on their romantic evening out?

Fans and friends loved the new Porsha and swarmed her comments section with compliments about her fierce ‘do. “Oh I’m loving this blonde!!!” RHOA costar and friend Shamea Morton, 35, gushed. Others saw similarities between Porsha and her mother Diane T. Williams, who is often seen out in a variety of blonde looks herself! “You look just like your Mom!” a follower wrote next to a heart eye emoji.

Porsha’s hair looked drastically different just hours beforehand. She sported it in a much darker color that was long and wavy lwhile hanging out with her adorable little one. The Go Naked Hair founder also made sure to put her Winter Wonderland on display the same day which she did just for her “beautiful baby girl.”

Porsha has posted seemingly endless adorable moments with her daughter since she gave birth to her in late March 2018. Pilar rocked some cute pigtails for her first Thanksgiving which her doting mother happily showed off in a snap of them with daddy Dennis.

They also got together at Dennis’ place of business, The Original Hot Dog Factory in downtown Atlanta, on Nov. 23 for a day of grubbing down on some delicious food and enjoying their time together as a family!