Baby’s first Thanksgiving! Porsha Williams’ daughter, Pilar, celebrated Thanksgiving for the first time on Nov. 28, and the ‘RHOA’ star showed off how cute she looked on Instagram!

Porsha Williams’ eight-month-old daughter, Pilar Jhena McKinley, is absolutely adorable, and she looked cuter than ever in a new photo posted to her mom’s Instagram page on Nov. 28. The family Thanksgiving photo featured Porsha holding PJ in her arms, alongside fiance, Dennis McKinley. Pilar looks TOO cute in her black Versace outfit, with her hair held back by two yellow bows in pigtails. Porsha and Dennis also wore Versace looks for the holiday. So sweet!

“Happy Thanksgiving from my family to yours,” Porsha captioned the image. It’s been quite a year for this family ever since Pilar’s birth on March 22. Just three months after the little one was born, Porsha and Dennis began to go through some trouble in their relationship, following rumors that he cheated on her. The two briefly split, but were back together by August, and have been working on their relationship ever since.

This drama recently played out on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and during the episode, Dennis confirmed that he had slept with another woman while Porsha was pregnant. The confession came during a therapy session, and, before Dennis’s admission, Porsha hadn’t known the extent of his infidelity. Naturally, emotions were high between the pair as this all went down.

Even during these troubling times, though, Porsha and Dennis have remained committed parents to little Pilar. The proud parents are often sharing photos of the baby on Instagram, and have always made it clear that she is their priority. Hopefully their issues have been worked out for good now that Porsha has taken Dennis back!