Porsha Williams Shares Sweet Video Of Baby Pilar, 7 Mos., Getting Ready With Dad Dennis McKinley

‘RHOA’ fans saw an emotional Porsha Williams break down in tears on the Nov. 10 episode, over news that her estranged fiance, Dennis McKinley cheated on her while she was pregnant. One day later, she shared videos of him their daughter, Pilar Jhena!

Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley seem to be coparenting just fine, despite news of his infidelity that aired on the Sunday’s all-new episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She took to Instagram on Monday, where she gushed over her estranged fiance, as he dressed their 7-month-old daughter, Pilar Jhena in her cute outfit and headband. “Daddy got you all dressed up with your headband on. Daddy did a good job,” Porsha said as Dennis smiled at the camera with their daughter in his arms.

“Everything I’ve prayed for! My babies are so cute to watch in the morning!”, Porsha captioned the cute post. The Bravo star had fans guessing as to whether she and Dennis are officially back together with the hashtags, “The Mckinleys” and “Family 1st”.

During the November 10 episode of RHOA, Dennis admitted to having an affair while Porsha was pregnant during a therapy session. “After I heard what I needed to hear, I got up and stormed out,” Porsha, who broke down in tears, recalled. “At that point, I didn’t want to hear anymore. Because for me, I had just heard my fiancé say that he actually had sex with someone while I was carrying our child.”

(Video credit: Porsha Williams/Instagram)

Porsha continued: “I didn’t want to hear anything else. There was nothing else I needed to hear, nothing I needed to say. I didn’t need to know the reasons, I didn’t need to know anything else.”

Dennis’ confession was the official confirmation that he had cheated on Porsha. Before that, reports of his infidelity floated throughout the internet, but there was no concrete proof.

Porsha and Dennis, who got engaged at the end of September 2018, were hit with split rumors around Memorial Day Weekend when fans noticed that she had unfollowed him on Instagram. Soon after, YouTuber Latasha Kebe accused Dennis of cheating on Porsha with WAGS star Sincerely Ward. Both Dennis and Sincerely later denied the cheating allegation.

Back in August, Porsha went on Dish Nation radio, where she confirmed that she and Dennis were working on their relationship. “We’re taking it one day at a time,” she told host Gary With Da Tea after he noticed she had her engagement ring back on.

Porsha and Dennis welcomed Pilar, their first child together on March 22. Before their relationships troubles, the couple previously announced on RHOA‘s season 11 finale that they had planned to wed on New Year’s Eve. It’s unclear if the wedding is still on.