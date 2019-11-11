‘RHOA’s Kandi Burruss Was Surprised Porsha Williams Took Back Ex Dennis McKinley — ‘She Was Done’

Kandi Burruss says she was shocked when her ‘RHOA’ co-star Porsha Williams reconciled with fiance Dennis McKinley after their split. But she’s glad they worked things out for the sake of their baby girl.

There have been several shocking splits among Real Housewives of Atlanta cast members during season 12, with Porsha Williams‘ coming first. Less than four months after she and fiance Dennis McKinley welcomed their baby daughter Pilar Jhena into the world on March 22, they broke up in June. It turns out he allegedly admitted during a therapy session to cheating on Porsha while she was seven months pregnant, and by June 2019 they had split just as the season’s filming got underway. It stunned her co-star Kandi Burruss that they were able to get back together a few months later.

“It did when it happened, because at first when we started the season, she was so done,” Kandi, 43, tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “But everybody could figure it out, I guess, especially when they have a beautiful baby,” she continues. As to whether or not she thinks Porsha and Dennis will still continue planning for a New Year’s Eve wedding like they were pre-split, Kandi says, “I think she’s taking her time. I think she’s still trying to work on them as a couple and we’ll see.”

On the Nov. 10 episode of RHOA, fans found out that businessman Dennis, 39, allegedly admitted to having sex with another woman two months before PJ’s birth. He had strongly denied cheating allegations at the time of their June split. They had been undergoing therapy sessions and during one of them Porsha claimed he admitted to being unfaithful to her.

“After I heard what I needed to hear, I got up and stormed out,” she said. “At that point, I didn’t want to hear anymore because, for me, I had just heard my fiancé say that he actually had sex with someone while I was carrying our child. I didn’t want to hear anything else. There was nothing else I needed to hear, nothing I needed to say. I didn’t need to know the reasons. I didn’t need to know anything else,” Porsha confessed. She revealed that Dennis eventually moved out of her house in June and took back the 13 carat diamond engagement ring her gave her.

While they reconciled a few months later, the couple is still working through issues. During the same episode Porsha revealed, “I literally wish I could wake up and [have] somebody could be like, ‘It was a dream, it didn’t happen. The movie keeps playing in my head. I keep playing all of these moments. We’re, like, creating a real family, and just to think it wasn’t real is really hurtful.”