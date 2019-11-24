Porsha Williams Cozies With Fiancé Dennis & Daughter Pilar After Slamming ‘The Real’ Cohost Loni Love

Porsha Williams appeared to be in much better spirits hours after she slammed Loni Love for apparently mocking her relationship with fiancé Dennis McKinley.

Party of three please! Porsha Williams, 38, spent her Saturday, Nov. 23, at Dennis’ place of business The Original Hot Dog Factory in downtown Atlanta alongside their super cute daughter Pilar Jhena, 8 months. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star invited her fans to chow down on some delicious hot dogs when she posted an Instagram Story about a franchise event they were having that day. Porsha later shared videos of her scarfing down some of the items while there which she looked to enjoy quite a bit. Things took a turn for the adorable when she uploaded photos and clips of her daughter acting hilariously at her daddy’s store that made the doting couple giggle with delight!

Porsha attempted to do a snap with her handsome man and precious daughter that eventually became a clip as Pilar wouldn’t sit still! Her little one bounced around while making hysterical faces with Porsha and Dennis smiling in the background. “The closer we get to a year the more lit she is!!” she joked in the caption. “This is why we can’t get a family pic @pilarjhena.” Fans warned her that it’s only going to get worse as she gets older. “Get ready because once they start walking it’s over,” beauty influencer Ming Lee, 33, wrote in the comments section.

Oh no! Pilar’s mood appeared to have taken a turn for the sour when Porsha posted another set of pics of her not looking too pleased. “Whew Chile now PJ pouting y’all! What age is the craziest? I heard 2yr& 4yr lol.” Once again, fans let the longtime reality star know what’s to come. “When she get two just run as fast as you can,” a follower joked.

Porsha’s own mood was much worse hours earlier after she slammed Loni Love, 49, on Instagram for apparently criticizing her relationship with Dennis on the Nov. 22 episode of The Real. “Let me tell you something, Porsha trying to get that reality show,” the comedian said amid the other women talking about the couple.

“B***h F you! #FakeAss don’t run up smiling when I see you!” Porsha captioned in a now-deleted Instagram clip from the show. Loni apologized to her within that post, so perhaps the two have already made up?