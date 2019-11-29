Scott Disick Checks Out Sofia Richie As She Wears Skimpy Bikini On Their Miami Thanksgiving Trip

Ahead of Thanksgiving celebrations in Miami, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie hit the beach — and he couldn’t take his eyes off of her as she rocked an itsy-bitsy bikini!

Scott Disick, 36, and Sofia Richie, 21, jetted to Miami for Thanksgiving 2019, and they spent the morning lounging in the sun in their swimsuits. Sofia was practically busting out of her skimpy, pink bikini. She showed off her amazing bod in the two-piece, as Scott went shirtless and they took in the hot Miami sun. At one point, Sofia stood up to put her clothes back on before leaving, and Scott definitely got an eyeful as he checked her out! They were also photographed leaving the beach, with Sofia rocking long brown pants and a skintight white top as her cover-up.

Later in the day, the pair changed out of their swimsuits and headed to Thanksgiving dinner at their pal, Dave Grutman’s, home. Sofia took to her Instagram Story to show off her Thanksgiving outfit, which consisted of light-wash jeans and a brown top. She also styled her hair sleek and straight, and was absolutely glowing from her last several days spent in the sun. Gorgeous!

With Scott being in Miami for the holiday, he unfortunately did not get to spend Thanksgiving with his three children, Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4. His ex, Kourtney Kardashian, 40, did not share anything on social media from her Thanksgiving with the kids.

Despite splitting in 2015, Scott and Kourtney have gotten back onto amicable terms and have thrived when it comes to co-parenting the kids. As of last year’s holiday season, Kourtney and Sofia are also friendly, and have even taken joint vacations with Scott over the year. Of course, we don’t blame Scott and Sofia for also wanting a getaway of their own — like this Miami trip — every once in a while, too!