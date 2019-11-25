Sofia Richie Shows Off Her Amazing Curves In Hot Pink Bikini While Yachting With Scott Disick In Miami

Sofia Richie has literally been wearing nothing but skimpy swimwear lately. She’s now rocking a pink bikini while on a yacht in Miami with BF Scott Disick by her side.

Sofia Richie has her best swimwear body ever and she sure has been showing it off over past week and a half via Instagram. Now she’s in Miami aboard a yacht with boyfriend Scott Disick and bikini-clad again. While many Americans started their Monday work weeks in the chilly cold, Sofia was relaxed and warm in a hot pink bikini on Nov. 25. The sexy number featured tiny black strings along the hips and front of the itty-bitty bottoms and black strings coming away from the tiny pink triangles pattern that made up her top.

The bikini allowed Sofia to flaunt her amazing cleavage and incredibly impressive abs. While some celebrities turn to coolsculpting to get oblique muscles, the 21-year-old has earned hers in the gym. Even when seated and bent forward with her arms on a table, her rock hard obliques went up and down the sides of her torso while her tight six-pack was seen in between them.

While Sofia was working on her tan, her 36-year-old boyfriend Scott kept his dark t-shirt on. When boarding the yacht, he wore a black hoodie with a nod to his nickname on it, as on the back it read “Let the Lord be with you” in big yellow lettering. It’s unclear if the couple is spending Thanksgiving week in Miami or will be heading back to Calabasas for Thanksgiving dinner with his Scott’s ex Kourtney Kardashian, their three kids, and the rest of the Kar-Jenner clan. Sofia’s now accepted as part of the family so she’s included in their holiday get-togethers.

Sofia has literally been living in swimwear since Nov. 14. She posted a series of Instagram photos that day on a tropical beach while wearing an incredibly sexy one piece. The following day she did the same in a tiny pink bikini — albeit not the same one she was wearing with Scott — while on a boat. On Nov. 17 she shared a pic laying on the beach in a pale mint green bikini and on Nov. 24 she shared a photo in a bright yellow thong bikini. While those pics looked like they could be possible modeling shots, her bikini time with Scott was simply all about fun and relaxation.