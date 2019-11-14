Sofia Richie Shows Off All Her Enviable Curves In Sexy White Swimsuit — New Pics

Sofia Richie has returned to her ‘heaven,’ which is kneeling on the shores of a tropical beach while showing off her incredible body in a plunging white one piece swimsuit.

Sofia Richie loves her bikinis, but this time she’s rocking an incredible white one piece while relaxing on a tropical beach. The 21-year-old flaunted her amazing curves in the swimwear in a series of Instagram pics on Nov. 14. In one set she’s seen kneeling on one knee in the sand just at the waterline with palm trees behind her. The plunging one piece is held together with a metal ring on each of her hips and the fabric criss-crosses across her chest then ties behind her neck and back.

The look showed off plenty of skin, as well as her toned tummy thanks to an open panel on the front of the suit just below the bottom to where the fabric crossed. It also features open sides to better display her obliques. The swimsuit is high cut at the hipline and features a slight thong behind. Sofia modeled it in numerous poses for fans to get a good look from every angle, both of the suit and of her incredible figure.

Sofia’s lighting is out of this world as it looks like she managed to get the shots right when the sun was starting to go down. It shows off her golden tan, which really pops thanks to her white swimwear. Even the beach is pristine as there are no other footprints on it other than her own. She captioned the first set of photos “Heaven” and that’s a perfect description of the tropical paradise. It’s unclear if she’s on a getaway with boyfriend Scott Disick, 36, on a girls’ trip with or just hit the beach for a swimsuit modeling shoot. Either way, fans are loving it.

Friend Yris Palmer left “😍😍😍” emojis and reminded Sofia, “Don’t forget to tan your feet too 😄.” A fan jackie.rk did everybody a favor by leaving the comment, “Asking for everyone, where is this suit from 😩.” Sofia had a collection with Frankie’s Bikini’s over the summer, but she didn’t tag the brand in her photos. Meanwhile many fans simply left flame emojis to let Sofia know how hot she is.