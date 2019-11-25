See Pic
Hollywood Life

Emily Ratajkowski Rocks Sexy Thong Bikini & Shares Photo Of Her Backside On Maldives Vacation — Pic

emily ratajkowski
MEGA
EXCLUSIVE: Emily Ratajkowski sets temperatures soaring as she hits the beach in a tiny orange bikini. The 27-year-old stunner accentuates her golden tan in the swimsuit's plunging neckline and high-waisted strap bottoms. In February, the California native shocked her fans when she randomly announced she was married to Sebastian Bear-McClard, who joined her on the beach. They were only dating a few weeks before the wedding but she reportedly knew him 'for years'. Emily had split from boyfriend of three years Jeff Magid in January according to reports, and was first spotted with Sebastian in mid-February. 21 Jul 2018 Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA255520_030.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Swimsuit model and designer Emily Ratajkowski flaunts her enviable curves in a teeny black thong bikini as she continues her sizzling break in the Miami sun. The toned and tanned brunette wore a New York Yankees baseball cap and gold accessories as she relaxed poolside with a galpal at her luxury oceanfront hotel on Wednesday (oct 16). Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski Ref: SPL5122649 161019 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AM / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Emily Ratajkowski shows off her famous curves in a skimpy thong swimsuit in Miami Beach. The swimwear model's black one-piece left very little to the imagination as she cooled off with a dip in the pool at her upscale oceanfront hotel. Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski Ref: SPL5122407 151019 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AM / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Emily Ratajkowski and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard are seen with friends on the beach in Miami Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski Ref: SPL5011724 220718 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AM / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
News Writer

Emily Ratajkowski couldn’t have looked better in a stunning picture posted to her Instagram, featuring the model standing in beautiful turquoise water while on vacation!

She’s at it again! Emily Ratajkowski, 28, looked positively gorgeous in a new snap she shared to her Instagram on Nov. 24, featuring the model standing in a sprawling turquoise body of water while on vacation. In the pic, Emily is in the center, standing on, what appears to be, the edge of a pool. The model sported a sexy thong bikini for the snap, showing off her toned backside and turning her head to the camera amidst the beauty and grandeur of the Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi. “I apologize in advance for the absurd amount of content that’s going to come from this heavenly place,” Emily captioned the pic, adding the hashtag “live unforgettable” to the post. 

But Emily is no stranger to showing off her incredible body and living her best life in unforgettable places. The brunette beauty is almost always spotted out and about enjoying the beach, and sporting some of the sexiest swimwear! On Nov. 19, Emily donned a sexy leopard print bikini and even accessorized her look with a bucket hat that featured the pattern. Emily looked gorgeous, posing on a towel while enjoying the sun outside. She flashed the camera a sultry look and captioned the snap, “Leopard dreams @inamoratawoman.”

Of course, it’s not just swimsuits that Emily puts a sexy spin on. The model often sports blazers with nothing underneath! Emily posted a too-hot-to-handle snap, where she fashioned a black blazer and matching mini skirt. Emily totally rocked the look, wearing absolutely nothing beneath her fashionable blazer. “Inamorata SUITING! Our classic black is still available in some sizes!” Emily captioned the photo, promoting her brand new clothing collection.

Emily consistently wows her fans and followers with amazing snaps that show off her incredible body. Whether she’s sporting a blazer or a bikini, the model rocks any look with such verve and confidence! Fans cannot wait to see more snaps from her beautiful trip to the Maldives!