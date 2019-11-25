Emily Ratajkowski couldn’t have looked better in a stunning picture posted to her Instagram, featuring the model standing in beautiful turquoise water while on vacation!

She’s at it again! Emily Ratajkowski, 28, looked positively gorgeous in a new snap she shared to her Instagram on Nov. 24, featuring the model standing in a sprawling turquoise body of water while on vacation. In the pic, Emily is in the center, standing on, what appears to be, the edge of a pool. The model sported a sexy thong bikini for the snap, showing off her toned backside and turning her head to the camera amidst the beauty and grandeur of the Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi. “I apologize in advance for the absurd amount of content that’s going to come from this heavenly place,” Emily captioned the pic, adding the hashtag “live unforgettable” to the post.

But Emily is no stranger to showing off her incredible body and living her best life in unforgettable places. The brunette beauty is almost always spotted out and about enjoying the beach, and sporting some of the sexiest swimwear! On Nov. 19, Emily donned a sexy leopard print bikini and even accessorized her look with a bucket hat that featured the pattern. Emily looked gorgeous, posing on a towel while enjoying the sun outside. She flashed the camera a sultry look and captioned the snap, “Leopard dreams @inamoratawoman.”

Of course, it’s not just swimsuits that Emily puts a sexy spin on. The model often sports blazers with nothing underneath! Emily posted a too-hot-to-handle snap, where she fashioned a black blazer and matching mini skirt. Emily totally rocked the look, wearing absolutely nothing beneath her fashionable blazer. “Inamorata SUITING! Our classic black is still available in some sizes!” Emily captioned the photo, promoting her brand new clothing collection.

Emily consistently wows her fans and followers with amazing snaps that show off her incredible body. Whether she’s sporting a blazer or a bikini, the model rocks any look with such verve and confidence! Fans cannot wait to see more snaps from her beautiful trip to the Maldives!