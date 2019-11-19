Emily Ratajkowski Stuns In Teeny Leopard Print Bikini & Matching Hat In Sexy Pic

Emily Ratajkowski took to Instagram on Nov. 19 to share a gorgeous photo of herself modeling a leopard print bikini from her swimwear collection and it was met with numerous compliments from followers.

It may be the fall season but Emily Ratajkowski, 28, is still basking in the glow of a bikini! The brunette beauty shared an eye-catching photo on Instagram that showed her posing in a leopard print bikini from her Inamorata clothing line and a matching bucket hat on Nov. 19 and as always, she looked amazing. She was sitting on a towel outside in the pic and gave the camera a serious yet sexy look. “Leopard dreams @inamoratawoman,” she captioned the sizzling pic.

Naturally, Emily’s followers were quick to compliment her on the new snapshot. “Wow ❤️❤️💋🌹😘,” one awestruck fan wrote. “YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL❤️,” another gushed. “Very nice, Emily,” a third said while several others couldn’t help but leave her numerous heart-eyed and heart emojis.

This isn’t the first time Emily has stunned in a bikini pic. The model posts several on Instagram whenever she has the chance. On Nov. 7, she posted a pic of her sunbathing topless with the same hat as in her latest pic covering her chest area. She also wore ruffled bikini bottoms and looked as relaxed as could be. Before that, she posted a similar pic with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard and their two adorable dogs.

It’s always great to see Emily confidently strutting her stuff in fashionable clothing, including bikinis, no matter the season! As one of America’s top models, it’s easy to see why she inspires so many women and can guarantee the list gets longer every day!