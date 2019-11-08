Emily Ratajkowski Sunbathes In Her Bikini Bottoms In Daring New Photo — See Sexy Pic

This sure is ONE way to get a good tan! Emily Ratajkowski stripped down for yet another sexy Instagram photo, in which she catches some rays while wearing only her bikini bottoms.

Emily Ratajkowski, 28, is often posting sexy bikini pics on Instagram, and she was at it again with a new post on Nov. 7. The stunning model/actress shared an image of herself lounging on a beach chair while sunbathing. She wore nothing but a pair of ruffled bikini bottoms in the pic, and covered up her top half with a cheetah-print bucket hat lain across her chest. In the image, Emily arched her back to strike a sexy pose, and although it didn’t quite look like the most natural relaxation method, she sure looked good!

The image was taken on the beach, with the sand, blue skies and ocean in the background. Emily looked to be taking a quick snooze as someone (possibly her husband?!) snapped the photo. Her bronzed skin was on full display, as were her super toned abs. Since Emily has her own swimsuit line, Inamorata, we often get to see her modeling the sexy bathing suit looks on social media. However, this image seemed to be more of a look into Emily’s personal beach time, rather than a promotion of the brand.

Earlier this week, Emily posted another bikini photo, which showed her lounging inside while wearing a skimpy black bikini. She was posted up next to her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, as well as their two dogs. So cute!

Before making this getaway, Emily spent some time with friends in Los Angeles for Halloween. She attended Kendall Jenner’s 24th birthday bash on Oct. 31, and hung out with stars like Hailey Baldwin, Gigi Hadid, Kacey Musgraves, the KarJenner sisters and more! What a life!