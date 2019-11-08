See Pic
Hollywood Life

Emily Ratajkowski Sunbathes In Her Bikini Bottoms In Daring New Photo — See Sexy Pic

emily ratajkowski
SHADY / BACKGRID
EXCLUSIVE: Emily Ratajkowski sets temperatures soaring as she hits the beach in a tiny orange bikini. The 27-year-old stunner accentuates her golden tan in the swimsuit's plunging neckline and high-waisted strap bottoms. In February, the California native shocked her fans when she randomly announced she was married to Sebastian Bear-McClard, who joined her on the beach. They were only dating a few weeks before the wedding but she reportedly knew him 'for years'. Emily had split from boyfriend of three years Jeff Magid in January according to reports, and was first spotted with Sebastian in mid-February. 21 Jul 2018 Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA255520_030.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Swimsuit model and designer Emily Ratajkowski flaunts her enviable curves in a teeny black thong bikini as she continues her sizzling break in the Miami sun. The toned and tanned brunette wore a New York Yankees baseball cap and gold accessories as she relaxed poolside with a galpal at her luxury oceanfront hotel on Wednesday (oct 16). Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski Ref: SPL5122649 161019 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AM / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Emily Ratajkowski shows off her famous curves in a skimpy thong swimsuit in Miami Beach. The swimwear model's black one-piece left very little to the imagination as she cooled off with a dip in the pool at her upscale oceanfront hotel. Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski Ref: SPL5122407 151019 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AM / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Emily Ratajkowski and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard are seen with friends on the beach in Miami Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski Ref: SPL5011724 220718 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AM / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
Senior Editor

This sure is ONE way to get a good tan! Emily Ratajkowski stripped down for yet another sexy Instagram photo, in which she catches some rays while wearing only her bikini bottoms.

Emily Ratajkowski, 28, is often posting sexy bikini pics on Instagram, and she was at it again with a new post on Nov. 7. The stunning model/actress shared an image of herself lounging on a beach chair while sunbathing. She wore nothing but a pair of ruffled bikini bottoms in the pic, and covered up her top half with a cheetah-print bucket hat lain across her chest. In the image, Emily arched her back to strike a sexy pose, and although it didn’t quite look like the most natural relaxation method, she sure looked good!

The image was taken on the beach, with the sand, blue skies and ocean in the background. Emily looked to be taking a quick snooze as someone (possibly her husband?!) snapped the photo. Her bronzed skin was on full display, as were her super toned abs. Since Emily has her own swimsuit line, Inamorata, we often get to see her modeling the sexy bathing suit looks on social media. However, this image seemed to be more of a look into Emily’s personal beach time, rather than a promotion of the brand.

Earlier this week, Emily posted another bikini photo, which showed her lounging inside while wearing a skimpy black bikini. She was posted up next to her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, as well as their two dogs. So cute!

Before making this getaway, Emily spent some time with friends in Los Angeles for Halloween. She attended Kendall Jenner’s 24th birthday bash on Oct. 31, and hung out with stars like Hailey Baldwin, Gigi Hadid, Kacey Musgraves, the KarJenner sisters and more! What a life!