Emily Ratajkowski Slays In An Unbuttoned Blazer With Nothing Underneath In Hot New Pics

EmRata is back with another super sexy look on Instagram and she looked absolutely incredible in a blazer that left little to the imagination!

Emily Ratajkowski, 28, is ready for a business meeting — sort of. The brunette posted a series of photos posing in a black blazer with absolutely nothing underneath, and a power mini skirt to match. “Inamorata SUITING! Our classic black is still available in some sizes!” Emily captioned the photo, promoting her brand new clothing collection. In the seductive snaps, Em poses on a staircase as she shows off her perfectly toned legs, golden tan, and tight tummy. She paired the gorgeous look with a ’80s inspired pair of gold earrings, ankle-high white booties with an elastic band and a vintage brown shoulder bag.

While Emily’s shirtless look is way too sexy for the office, it would be good to go with a crisp white blouse and a pair of opaque tights. Her new line of work wear just dropped a couple days ago, and we’re already obsessed — as is everyone else! The initial drop has already sold out, and featured a black, powder blue and gorgeous camel hue. Just the other day, Emily modeled the powder blue version, which featured a slightly oversized blazer and the same cut macro mini. The collections marks yet another expansion to her Inamorata label, which includes her immensely successful swimwear line, Inamorata Swim, which she often models on her Instagram account.

Emily has become quite the success in the business world, snagging the coveted Fashion Entrepreneur of the Year title at the Daily Front Row Awards in September. The award was somewhat of a surprise to fashion industry insiders as Inamorata — which is Italian and translate to “a woman someone is in love” — only launched in Nov. 2017.

The sexy line was an immediate success with her 24 million Instagram followers, and has grown from a six-piece collection to dozens of available styles. In addition to suiting and swim, the line also includes fitness inspired basics and body wear including crop tops, bras, underwear, dresses and shorts.

Emily’s followers were loving the looks, including friend Vanessa Hudgens who wrote”I neeeed” (so do we). Influencer and DJ Chantel Jeffries added “Got mine 😍” — we can’t wait to see how these two style their version of Em’s sexy suiting line!