Emily Ratajkowski, Delilah Hamlin & More Stars Wear Plunging Tops, Shorts & More To Daily Front Row Awards

The sexy looks were front and center at the star-studded Daily Front Row Awards, which took place during New York Fashion Week!

Emily Ratajkowski slayed at Daily Front Row‘s seventh annual Fashion Media Awards at New York City’s Rockefeller Center on Thursday, September 5! The 28-year-old was being honored at the event, which celebrates outstanding achievements in the fashion industry. Emily snagged the coveted Fashion Entrepreneur of the Year for her popular swimsuit line Inamorata, which she often models on her own Instagram account that boasts almost 24 million Instagram followers!

Emily rocked a plunging black crop top with long sleeves, showing off her cleavage and matching black shorts with a black belt. Her toned legs looked incredible in the outfit, and her perfect blow out and makeup was done to perfection. In addition to Emily, super model Kate Moss, 45, earned the Style Icon award. The model rocked a sheer black dress with a belt and sexy high-heeled sandals. The award was well deserved, as Kate has been an influencer in the fashion space for over over two decades, beginning her career in the 90s with Calvin Klein and working with Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana and Gucci over the years.

Zendaya, who was also just named one of Vanity Fair‘s Best Dressed, took was named FMAs Fashion Force at the event. The 23-year-old actress wore a sumptuous burgundy velvet suit for the event, paired with a matching poorboy hat and a white-and-burgundy polka dot scarf. The print seems to be a favorite of Zendaya’s lately, as she also rocked a black-and-white polka dot dress a few days ago for the launch of her fragrance!

Other attendees included model Delilah Hamlin, who sported a super sexy pink blazer sans a shirt or bra underneath and the very pregnant Ashley Graham! Ashley looked radiant as she showed off her baby bump in a skintight burgundy lasercut pencil dress by designer Vex.