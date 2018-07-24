Emily Ratajkowski’s Hottest Swimsuit Looks: Thong Bikinis, Plunging One-Pieces & More

Doesn’t it seem like Emily is always on vacation? And also, that she basically lives in bikinis? Click below to see her hottest bathing suit looks in the gallery attached!

Emily Ratajkowski is a model and actress and swimsuit entrepreneur. Luckily, her sexy body is the perfect canvas to show off her Inamorata Swim line and that’s exactly what she does on Instagram. On July 23, she showed off the Leucadia suit, which has a plunging neckline with a thong in the back. It comes in seven colors and patterns, and Emily modeled the maroon one for all of her 18.7 million followers to see!

On her Instagram, Emily always seems to be at a seaside local, or splashing around in a private pool. It looks like a glamorous life, and in every photo, we get to see a new swimsuit! Em loves a super high cut bathing suit, like the Swami’s suit, but she also likes a daring two piece. She’s been strutting around in the trendy “loin cloth” style as well! See more pics of Emily in her favorite sexy swimsuits in the gallery attached above!

Emily has been showing off her massive engagement ring on her Instagram as well, after she got married suddenly in February, after just weeks of dating her new hubs. Some fans have jokingly commented that her ring is bigger than her bikinis! We wish the best for Emily in her marriage and we hope she keeps these sexy bathing suit pics coming!