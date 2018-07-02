9 Celebs Looking Sexy In Loincloth Bikinis: Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski & More

Sexy starlets like Bella Hadid are jumping on the loincloth, or ‘tanga’ bikini bottom trend this summer, and the unique shape is the perfect alternative to normal, boring swimsuits. See pics of Bella and more stars rocking them here!

Gird your loins, people. There’s a new bikini trend for the summer, as if there weren’t a zillion already! It’s called the “loincloth,” or “tanga” bikini. Essentially, it’s like a sexy version of what Jane, the heroine of Tarzan, would wear to cover up her lady bits — a small triangle of fabric held together with strings, and not much else. The revealing bikini bottoms are back in a big way in 2018, and so many of our favorite sexy celebs, like Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski, are wearing them when they hit the beach and pool!

Emily’s basically this trend’s ambassador. Whenever she’s wearing a bikini — which is often — it’s usually loincloth-style. Hers are always pulled up high to flaunt her perfect hips, and she favors thongs. Considering half of her Instagram pics are naked, this is actually a lot of clothing for her! As you can see in our gallery, she owns bikinis in this style in a rainbow of colors! SO cute.

Fashion historian and Parsons professor Beth Dincuff credited belfies for the bikinis, which were popular in the 1980s, coming back in style. “I think the switch from one-piece suits that revealed the backside to the new tanga bikini is a progression in revealment,” she told the New York Post. “It’s not just the back that women are flaunting now, but the front, as well.” Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue editor MJ Day praised the versatile swimsuit to the Post. “You can adapt it to your liking so you can make it go down in size, you can spread it out so it can fully cover your bottom and you can make it more thong-esque. You have a lot of options in one little tiny bathing suit bottom.”

For more pics Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Chantal Jefrries, and other sexy celebrities wearing loincloth bikinis, scroll through our gallery above! Each pic is seriously sexier than the last!